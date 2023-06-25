When Mandy Cohen delivered this spring’s commencement address at Guilford College, her advice to the Class of 2023 was plain and simple: Give it to ‘em straight.

She would not have succeeded as North Carolina’s secretary of Health and Human Services, Cohen said, without building trust among her co-workers and constituents. And she would not have effectively managed a pandemic in this state without remembering the importance of honesty and humility — leveling with the public, acknowledging mistakes and taking to heart the feedback and advice of her staff and workers.

“Change happens at the pace of trust,” Cohen said. “If you want to change this world through your professional endeavors — make the world safer, more just, more equitable, more beautiful, more resilient, healthier — you will need to think intentionally about trust.”

Those lessons will be more important than ever now that Cohen is President Biden’s pick to head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The daughter of a nurse and a guidance counselor, Cohen, 44, was state DHHS secretary from 2017-2021. She holds an undergraduate in policy analysis and management from Cornell, a medical degree from Yale and a master’s degree in public health from Harvard.

Smart and battle-tested, she not only possesses the knowledge and experience that the CDC job requires, but the ability to connect with the public in a manner that inspires confidence and credibility.

As Gov. Roy Cooper’s top adviser on COVID, she took part in more than 150 briefings during the height of COVID. In these sessions she faced a moving target. The science evolved, as did conditions on the ground. Add swirling conspiracy theories and rampant misinformation and, well, Cohen was herding proverbial cats — at the edge of a cliff.

But Cohen was steady and credible from the start, on good days and not-so-good days.

“We tried really hard in North Carolina to just tell folks what we knew in the moment we knew it, and tell folks what we didn’t know and what we were working toward trying to understand and find out,” she told Politico.

And she maintained strong lines of communication on both sides of the aisle.

“Secretary Cohen’s leadership throughout her tenure at the DHHS has helped our state navigate turbulent times,” state Senate leader Phil Berger, a Republican said, when Cohen stepped down from the DHHS job in 2021. “She made herself available to legislators to answer questions and kept us informed about issues facing the department. She was also instrumental in successfully implementing Medicaid transformation. I want to thank her for her service to the state and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

What sets Cohen apart from the person she succeeds at the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, is that she is a doctor and a communicator.

Good thing, too. Already 28 Republicans in Congress (including two North Carolinians, Sen. Ted Budd and Rep. Dan Bishop) have signed a histrionic letter to Biden describing Cohen as “unfit for the position.” North Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidate and current state Treasurer Dale Folwell also has criticized her.

Because the CDC director doesn’t require Senate confirmation, Cohen’s appointment is safe, but the letter portends only one of the hazards ahead. There are more: a national shortage of public health workers, opioid addiction, rampant gun violence and a mistrust of science stoked by opportunistic politicians.

Cohen is well aware. In her Guilford speech Cohen cited a recent report ranking North Carolina second nationally — behind only Vermont – in its COVID response.

By another measure, against a state whose approach to COVID was very different, the numbers also are impressive. Florida, with roughly twice the population of North Carolina, saw three times the number of COVID-related deaths.

As for perfection, don’t expect it, Cohen told Guilford graduates, “because there is no perfect.”

There is only learning from your missteps, she said. And honesty, and using best practices based on the best available information.

Dale Folwell, Ted Budd, et al., notwithstanding, the president has made a strong choice.

Clear-eyed and level-headed, Cohen is well-suited to lead the CDC.