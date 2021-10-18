Our view: Colin L. Powell: Soldier and statesman

But he will be remembered as much for his exceptional character as his exceptional resume.

Powell has died from complications from COVID-19, his family said on Facebook. He had been vaccinated twice but he was still particularly susceptible to the virus. He had been suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that creates malignant plasma cells in bone marrow and suppresses the body’s immune response. Those who are immunocompromised are at much greater risk from the coronavirus, even if they have been vaccinated (another argument for vaccinations, as if we needed one).

What a time to lose someone like him.

For all of his accomplishments as a soldier and as a diplomat, Powell was one of a precious few Washington leaders who also was willing to account for his mistakes.

Most notably, Powell called the ill-considered invasion of Iraq during the George W. Bush administration based on seriously flawed intelligence a “blot” on his record.

When asked about the speech during an interview in 2005, Powell said, “It will always be a part of my record. It was painful. It’s painful now.”