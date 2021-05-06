Our view: Compassion for COVID patients

A wise person once said, “Most of us are busy preparing for the stage of life we just left behind.”

As COVID in North Carolina seems to be on the wane — cross your fingers — and the state comes cautiously back to life, it’s inevitable that we’ll examine our experience and glean some knowledge to use the next time we find ourselves living through a public-health crisis.

One bill currently before the state legislature seeks to rewrite the rules of patient visitation, avoiding the tragic situation of the many COVID patients who died while isolated, in hospitals or elsewhere. On the surface the bill sounds beneficial, but it may be concentrating on the wrong lesson.

“The No Patient Left Alone Act,” which the state Senate passed Wednesday, secures visitation rights for hospital patients and long-term care residents during a state public-health emergency, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported earlier this week. It would allow patients a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. It would apply to hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, allowing a spouse, child, parent or other family member to be at a patient’s side. The bill also applies to long-term residents who might not be infected but are still isolated during the emergency.