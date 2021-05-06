Our view: Compassion for COVID patients

A wise person once said, “Most of us are busy preparing for the stage of life we just left behind.”
As COVID in North Carolina seems to be on the wane — cross your fingers — and the state comes cautiously back to life, it’s inevitable that we’ll examine our experience and glean some knowledge to use the next time we find ourselves living through a public-health crisis.
One bill currently before the state legislature seeks to rewrite the rules of patient visitation, avoiding the tragic situation of the many COVID patients who died while isolated, in hospitals or elsewhere. On the surface the bill sounds beneficial, but it may be concentrating on the wrong lesson.
“The No Patient Left Alone Act,” which the state Senate passed Wednesday, secures visitation rights for hospital patients and long-term care residents during a state public-health emergency, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported earlier this week. It would allow patients a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. It would apply to hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, allowing a spouse, child, parent or other family member to be at a patient’s side. The bill also applies to long-term residents who might not be infected but are still isolated during the emergency.
“There are a multitude of cases where residents are still not allowed to have visitors,” state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, a sponsor of the bill, said. “It should never happen again where patients are dying alone in facilities.
“There are also those who have diminished cognitive abilities who don’t understand why they are abandoned without loved ones or caregivers being allowed to visit them.
“Isolation is a reason many residents in facilities ‘fail to thrive.’ “
We could not have more compassion for people in such situations. And we believe that Krawiec’s heart is in the right place.
But the bill is flawed in putting family access above public health concerns.
In the early days of the pandemic, well over a year ago now, it was important to have decisive leadership — for clarity, for public safety — and to avoid the partisan politics that, unfortunately, invaded even our response to a public health crisis. Gov. Roy Cooper dealt with the crisis with a steady hand, exercising caution and adherence to scientific guidelines.
It’s unfortunate that many suffered in isolation. But the decisions limiting visitation were made using the best medical information available at the time. There’s no doubt they helped keep the larger public safer.
As written, this bill would allow family members to override any emergency executive order by the state’s governor or municipal or county ordinance. It could override the best medical and scientific advice, leading to unpredictable consequences, like more public infections.
These tragic, lonely deaths would move anyone. But crises call for cool, dispassionate leadership. Family sentiment cannot be given more authority than that exercised by elected leaders and medical authorities.
Despite strong, bipartisan support — it cleared the Senate by a 40-9 vote — Cooper is expected to veto the bill, as well he should. It would diminish his powers further, diminishing the flexibility with which he has led our COVID response. (That’s also, incidentally, a goal the GOP has sought since Cooper was first elected.)
There are other compassionate alternatives to consider, including allowing a family member to be sequestered with their loved one, should they be willing to take the risk — for as long as medical authorities recommend.
But this bill is an improper approach to a serious problem. The legislature should seek a better solution.