Our view: Concern for the incarcerated

“I was in prison, and you visited me,” said the teacher whose birth is celebrated on Friday in a parable, revealing a level of concern for the well being of even those who have been incarcerated for committing crimes.
It’s a level that isn’t always matched by his followers.
Sixty-eight inmates at the Forsyth County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, the Journal’s Michael Hewlett reported earlier this week. That’s out of 568 inmates who were tested.
Eleven jail staff members have also tested positive.
That’s a 12% positivity rate, lower than the national average of 20%, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. The infected inmates have been placed in separate cells in an assigned quarantine area, officials said.
Jail staff is taking essential steps. New inmates have to quarantine for 14 days. Every inmate is given at least two masks when they enter the jail.
Staff members also must wear masks at the jail. Their temperature is taken regularly and staff members with flu-like symptoms or a high temperature are told to stay home.
"Nobody deserves to die or have lifelong complications from a virus because they are unable to pay for their release,” the Forsyth County Community Bail Fund said in a statement. “Nobody deserves to get COVID-19 while waiting for a trial to argue their innocence.”
We agree. So we’re pleased with the steps being taken by jail staff and encourage them to do more — including releasing detainees when possible.
The situation has been worse in state prisons and other facilities.
Nash Correctional Institution, a mid-sized prison about 45 minutes east of Raleigh, had 149 infections out of 630 inmates on Friday — probably the worst in the state.
In North Carolina overall, 29 prisoners have died of COVID, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. They’re included in the 6,908 who have tested positive.
With more than 30,000 incarcerated, that number may seem small. But each detainee left behind parents, spouses, sons, daughters and other relatives who mourn their passing. Each loss is regrettable.
They also represent a number of people who still had a chance at redemption and the resumption of productive living.
They were each human.
Nationwide, at least 275,000 prisoners — one of every five state and federal prisoners in the U.S. — has tested positive for coronavirus, according to data collected by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project. That’s a rate more than four times as high as the general population.
More than 1,700 detainees have died nationwide.
Prison workers have also been disproportionately affected — nationwide, one in five.
Prisons were no more expecting a pandemic outbreak than bakeries. But they may have been less prepared than any other category of facility.
With dormitory style housing and cafeterias, prisons are often overcrowded and poorly ventilated. It’s difficult for prison populations to maintain social distancing. They can’t exactly leave.
Prisons are already rough and stressful environments. Some lack some of the most basic amenities that the rest of us take for granted. The N.C. Correctional Institution for Women has no air conditioning. The Swannanoa Correctional Center for Women placed some quarantined inmates in a hall that had no heat in the sleeping area for several days, Carolina Public Press reported last week.
Inmates are already sicker on average than the general population and they have less access to medical care.
In a case currently before a state judge, advocacy groups are urging an expansion of a house-arrest policy that would remove less risky prisoners from incarceration. There are plenty of first-time nonviolent offenders, men and women alike, who could be moved to house arrest without posing a threat to public safety. There also are minimum-custody offenders who have shown — through work release, home visits and supervised community outings — that they can be trusted. Such an expansion would improve the odds for everyone involved.