Our view: Concern for the incarcerated

Prison workers have also been disproportionately affected — nationwide, one in five.

Prisons were no more expecting a pandemic outbreak than bakeries. But they may have been less prepared than any other category of facility.

With dormitory style housing and cafeterias, prisons are often overcrowded and poorly ventilated. It’s difficult for prison populations to maintain social distancing. They can’t exactly leave.

Prisons are already rough and stressful environments. Some lack some of the most basic amenities that the rest of us take for granted. The N.C. Correctional Institution for Women has no air conditioning. The Swannanoa Correctional Center for Women placed some quarantined inmates in a hall that had no heat in the sleeping area for several days, Carolina Public Press reported last week.

Inmates are already sicker on average than the general population and they have less access to medical care.