Our view: Congratulations, graduates

It’s graduation season, when hard-working, studious younger people (for the most part, but not as a rule these days) put on their caps and gowns — in most cases — and stand before their friends, families, neighbors and the educators who have guided their paths, and turn their tassels to the other side, a rite of passage that indicates that their lives are changing — and, in many ways, beginning.

The acquisition of a higher degree marks a milestone of academic achievement, of accomplishment and development, as well as a level of expertise and maturity.

And, in our society, it marks the beginning of adulthood, self-sufficiency — and the time to start repaying those student loans.

Winston-Salem is a university city, with several institutions of higher education within our borders, all of high quality and their own unique characteristics. Acquiring a credential from any of these schools requires a salute from us and from many others in the community. Congratulations, graduates.

The graduation season began on May 5 with 1,895 students received an associate degree, diploma or certificate from Forsyth Technical Community College during a ceremony held at Joel Coliseum.

Student government president Mario Rosas Nava urged his fellow graduates to remember that they can “… be whatever you want to be, do what you want to do, and that your future is limitless. Remember that you’re ready to go out into the world and change it for the better.” Rosas Nava graduated with an associate of science in engineering degree and received a scholarship to continue his education at N.C. State University in the fall.

On the morning of May 7, candidates at Salem College received their degrees during commencement held at May Dell Amphitheater on campus, the Journal’s John Hinton reported.

This was the first Salem commencement for Summer McGee, whose appointment as president of Salem Academy and College was announced last June.

"I am confident that Salem has prepared you well to continue your journey beyond the comforts of our campus and to take advantage of what lies ahead of you ... to enact transformation and to embrace leadership opportunities," McGee told the graduates.

Two-hundred seventy-four graduates from the UNC School of the Arts gathered later on May 7 in a ceremony held at the Benton Convention Center, the Journal reported — students whose role is, as Chancellor Brian Cole stated, crucial to human civilization.

"Few things in history have moved cultures forward like artists have," Cole said. "The essence of what you do as artists is being immersed in the world and being engaged in the people around you."

Winston-Salem State University held its commencement May 13, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported, at Joel Coliseum, with more than 600 students collecting degrees.

"I am proud to say that I am looking at future doctors, lawyers, teachers, engineers and leaders in the world," Dyamond Carr, the president of the Student Government Association, told the assembled students.

"I know there are probably times when you felt like giving up," school Chancellor Elwood Robinson said during the ceremony. "But you made it."

They did indeed.

Wake Forest University held its graduation ceremonies May 16, with 2,200 students from 47 states and 36 countries outside the U.S. receiving degrees, the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell reported. The program took place at Hearn Plaza for the first time since 2019. Newly appointed President Susan Wente was on hand for the first time, as well as keynote speaker Van Jones, a CNN political contributor. Jones praised the students for their resilience and urged them to build bridges during a time of political division.

Now, allow us a brief address to each graduate: For many of you, your degrees will create opportunities in gainful employment and perhaps to live in more exciting and exotic locations. But we won't mind if you stick around to contribute to our communities. We’re proud of you. We wish you well. Go forth and do good.