Our view: Continued caution as COVID resurges

Area residents now have a grand opportunity to demonstrate that they’re responsible citizens who care about others — and that they need no persuasion, no bribes, no carrots or sticks, to do the right thing. It’s an opportunity we know many will accept and we urge others to follow their example.

COVID numbers are, unfortunately, on the rise again in Forsyth County, putting local residents at greater risk of contracting the dangerous virus than we have been in months. There was a 4.3% uptick in cases last week, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported Monday, following a 25.8% jump for the week that ended May 21 and a 19% hike the previous week.

It turns out that the heat of warmer seasons doesn’t kill this kind of virus, as a prominent prognosticator once assured us.

Thousands in our county have been reported ill and thousands more have likely treated themselves at home without reporting their positive test results. A new COVID death was reported in Forsyth County the last week of May, for a total of 825 since mid-March 2020.

Many of us felt the crisis was over after the county’s mask mandate ended on March 1. Our numbers had dropped to a reasonably safe level, allowing us to walk about like normal people.

But now the numbers are creeping back up.

Nobody wants to go back to living with limitations. Neither the public nor the government has much taste for renewed restrictions, which were unpleasant for everyone.

Mayor Allen Joines says he has no plans “at this time” to request reinstating Winston-Salem’s mask mandate, the Journal reported.

But if we don’t take precautions now, on our own initiative, we may have to later. We’ve got to get our numbers down to a safe level. That means wearing a well-fitted mask inside crowded public buildings and on public transportation and staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines. It means getting tested if you have symptoms and sequestering if the test results are positive.

Fortunately, many in our area have adjusted to the sight of masks and no longer interpret the safety precaution to be a personal political statement. It’s just part of the landscape.

And vaccines and boosters, along with less deadly variants, have made COVID less a threat to life than it was at first.

But it’s still a real sickness with possible long-term effects we don’t fully realize. And it can still be deadly.

The most important aspect for us as a community is to see those numbers drop. We can accomplish that if we all do our part — voluntarily.