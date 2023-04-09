In tearful words on the state House floor in 2015, Rep. Tricia Cotham recounted her own experience with an abortion during a speech against a 72-hour waiting period for the procedure.

A medical complication during her first pregnancy was threatening her life.

“It was awful, it was painful, and it was sad,” she said.

“It was, and is, personal. This decision was up to me, my husband, my doctor and my God. It was not up to any of you in this chamber, and I didn’t take a survey.”

Republicans were “wanting to play doctor” with the waiting period, Cotham said.

And that “sends a message of shame to women who may have endured abortion for reasons you don’t know.”

Now Cotham is sending a message of her own.

In a move that may have lasting implications for access to abortion in North Carolina, among other issues, the Mecklenburg County Democrat from a district that is 60% Democratic announced Wednesday that she was becoming a Republican.

Cotham hugged GOP Senate leader Phil Berger, the de facto head of the party in North Carolina, at a news conference. Democrats fumed. And the Earth shifted in Raleigh.

Beyond the shock of it all — Cotham’s mother is a Mecklenburg County commissioner who has served on the Democratic National Committee — her sudden defection instantly changes the dynamic in the legislature. Republicans now hold supermajorities in both the Senate and the House. As long as they vote as a bloc, they have the power pretty much to do what they want.

And that’s not a comforting thought.

It includes possible new restrictions to abortion access in the state and on LGBTQ rights, among other key issues.

Cotham, who had been considered until now, at least, a moderate, was one of three Democrats who were absent last week during a critical vote that overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that eliminated handgun permits in North Carolina.

Cotham, Rep. Michael Wray and Rep. Cecil Brockman of High Point also failed to show for the vote, gifting the GOP with an easy override. Cotham said she had a scheduled a treatment for long COVID. Brockman’s office said he was being seen in an urgent care facility, though it’s starting to sound now as if the dog ate their homework.

To vote your conscience is one thing. To duck and cover is entirely another. Brockman still hasn’t explained himself to constituents, but whatever malady he’d suffered had apparently healed by Wednesday. He gladly stepped up to defend Cotham.

And, as early as Tuesday afternoon staff members had begun moving the contents of her desk to the Republican side of the House chamber. The last time such a high-profile and consequential defection occurred in the House, it involved a Forsyth County Republican, Mike Decker, a staunch conservative who moved to the Democratic side of the aisle. It did not end well.

Turns out Decker had been bribed to make the shift, with $38,000 in blank checks and $12,000 in cash passed to him in an envelope in a restaurant men’s room in Salisbury) and he wound up in prison.

As for Cotham, her stances on most issues — from teacher pay to voting rights to a higher minimum wage to affordable housing — seemed to solidly align with Democrats. And seem to flatly contradict where most North Carolina Republicans stand.

So, either she’s had an epiphany or she wasn’t being honest to begin with. If that’s the case, her constituents have a right to feel betrayed.What they saw in Cotham on the campaign trail is not what they’ve gotten in Raleigh.

As for her grievances that Democrats have retaliated against her for her position (or lack thereof on gun permits), does she expect better in the GOP, whose national standard bearer’s stock in trade is revenge against anyone who crosses him?

To be sure, changes in party affiliation happen. Hard as it is to believe, former state Sen. Trudy Wade was once a Democrat. So was Jesse Helms. But there’s an honest and up-front way to do that — before an election. This feels like a bait-and-switch. Voters have a right to feel betrayed.