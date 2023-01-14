Our view: COVID is still deadly

We were saddened last week to learn that Lynnette Hardaway — better known as “Diamond” of the “Diamond and Silk” media duo, with her sister, Heather Hardaway “Silk” Richardson — died at her home near Fayetteville. In their professional roles, they billed themselves as “President Trump’s most loyal supporters,” and though we’re hardly sympathetic to that cause, we wouldn’t wish an untimely death — Hardaway was 51 — on anyone who came from our state and made a name for themselves while entertaining people.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hardaway family in their time of sorrow,” Hoke County Republican Party chairman Chris Holland said last week. “Lynnette rose to fame as (an) ardent supporter of conservative values.” Her contribution “to the national discussion will be terribly missed.”

Upon hearing of Hardaway’s passing, former President Trump posted a message on social media, saying, “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans.”

Thee unfortunate elephant in the room is that Hardaway’s death is being attributed by some to COVID. The sisters were fired from a position with Fox News back in 2020 “(a)fter a series of false and misleading statements about how to combat the coronavirus,” according to The Daily Beast. Which, considering what other Fox personalities were saying at the time, hardly seems fair.

The cause of death has not been confirmed by any authoritative news source or family member; her death could well be unrelated to that scourge. But it comes to the minds of many because it would echo so many other incidents of prominent COVID deniers and anti-vaxxers who found themselves in the last place they would have expected: a hospital bed.

Earlier this month, Cirsten Weldon, a popular QAnon promoter who went by the name “CirstenW” online, and was virulently anti-vaccine — she would sometimes harass people waiting in line to be vaccinated — died after contracting COVID.

We’re sometimes told that one’s willingness to die for their convictions testifies to the veracity of their claims.

These deaths teach us otherwise. It’s especially tragic to die for a lie.

They also highlight a very important message for the rest of us: It’s not over yet. Nine more COVID-related deaths were reported in Forsyth County last week, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported Thursday.

Like many infectious diseases, COVID has the ability to evolve and mutate, which explains the numerous variants — and why vaccines need to be updated and boosted.

Currently, 12 of 17 U.S. subvariants have been detected in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. And more are on their way. Two subvariants that have already surged in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast are likely to arrive in the next few weeks, according to Dr. David Priest with Novant Health Inc. and Dr. Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

They’re different enough from their “parents” that they have “immune evasiveness,” Ohl said. Even people who have been boosted or gotten the vaccine or both and had COVID-19 “can have a breakthrough infection,” Ohl said. Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 4,252, or 20.5%, were considered re-infected.

That’s troubling.

But since we know they’re coming, we can prepare.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels of infection — that includes Forsyth — wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Some have done so ever since the first outbreak. We’ve got to admire their dedication to keeping themselves and their loved ones safe.

And, as conscience and science direct — we’ve got to join them in taking precautions. It’s not too late to get the jab, even for the first time.