Our view: COVID isn’t over yet

With K-12 school openings in North Carolina about six weeks away, we have a grand opportunity to prepare to avert disaster later by demanding that substantial COVID precautions be required of students, faculty and staff — especially as the more contagious delta variant spreads in the Southern states.

School districts and administrators have been advised to continue to require students to wear masks indoors and maintain 3 feet of distance by infectious diseases experts and health care researchers, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported Monday. This is especially necessary since no COVID vaccine has been approved for kindergartners through age 11 and only around 20% or 25% of those ages 12 to 17 have received at least one dose of the approved Pfizer vaccine.

“I’ll be quite frank. That (20% to 25%) is just not high enough to protect us from the delta variant and slow its circulation,” Dr. Christopher Ohl with Wake Forest Baptist Health told the Journal. “It’s going to be the younger people who are going to be getting infected.”

We’re glad that students will be returning to classes. Last year’s sequestration was tough, and the social isolation imposed was more consequential than many realized at the time.