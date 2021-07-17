Our view: COVID misinformation is a threat to life and liberty

We could see it: the light at the end of the tunnel.

Thanks to the vaccines, we thought we were near the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had taken the lives of more than 600,000 U.S. citizens and more than 4 million worldwide. We were putting away the masks, leaving our homes and resuming life as we once knew it.

But suddenly, infection rates are beginning to rise again, nationwide, and with them, COVID deaths. The U.S. is averaging more than 25,000 new cases a day — twice the seven-day average just three weeks ago, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

More than 1,000 new cases were reported in North Carolina on Thursday — the highest rate since May.

The majority of the new cases are of the delta variant, which is about 50% more contagious — and which is infecting younger people. Some 83% of new patients in the U.S. are under 50.

And 99% of these new cases occur in people who have not been vaccinated.

Why is this happening?

Largely because of deliberate efforts to spread doubt about the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness — largely led by Republican government officials and conservative pundits.