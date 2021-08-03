Our view: COVID protests are out of place

It is, actually, her choice. And it’s Wake Forest Baptist’s choice whether to permit unvaccinated people to attend to the health of their patients. Unvaccinated workers not only place patients and co-workers at risk; they also jeopardize their own health and safety and the well-being of their own families.

“The vaccine is not FDA approved,” another protester said. “It’s experimental.”

But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did approve the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccination in December.

Vaccine skeptics are right about one point: We don’t know everything about either COVID or the vaccines at this point.

But we know that the vaccines are working. There are mitigating factors and exceptions to the rule, but those are minuscule. Fewer than .001% of Americans who are fully vaccinated have subsequently died of COVID. And fewer than .004% of Americans who are fully vaccinated have had to check into a hospital.

Ultimately, it’s a matter of consistency. Medical and health practitioners are doing their best to defeat this scourge so that we can, once and for all, get back to free living. Allowing unvaccinated employees to roam their halls just undermines the effort.