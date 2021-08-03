Our view: COVID protests are out of place

It’s the last place you’d expect to see one of those “my body, my choice” protests reneging against the life-saving COVID vaccines.
But there they were, on Cloverdale Avenue near Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Saturday, about 45 people protesting the medical center’s decision to require its employees to be fully vaccinated. Some claimed to be employees of the medical center, the Journal’s John Hinton reported.
Their arguments were presented concisely on placards: “Stop the Mandate,” “No Covid Vax Mandates,” and “Jab or Job — Where Are Our Rights?”
You wouldn’t think it would be much of an ask for educated, experienced medical professionals, many of whom, we would assume, have seen the ravages of COVID up close. And, indeed, Wake Forest Baptist officials say that 75% of its workforce — more than 19,000 employees — has already been fully vaccinated.
It’s a reluctance that must spring from a source other than the best medical knowledge and practice.
Wake Forest Baptist’s policy matches that of five other medical systems in the state, including Novant Health Inc., which owns Forsyth Medical Center, and will require full vaccination of its employees by Sept. 15. Cone Health, which operates Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, has set an Oct. 8 deadline for employees to submit proof of vaccination.
Wake Forest Baptist’s deadline is Oct. 31.
It’s the right thing to do, especially while they’re trying to convince the reluctant to be “jabbed.”
On July 26, 58 U.S. health care organizations issued a “Joint Statement in Support of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for All Workers in Health and Long-Term Care:”
“This is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers to put patients as well as residents of long-term care facilities first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being,” the statement says. “Because of highly contagious variants, including the Delta variant, and significant numbers of unvaccinated people, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are once again rising throughout the United States. Vaccination is the primary way to put the pandemic behind us and avoid the return of stringent public health measures.”
Among those signing the statement were the American Medical Association, the American Public Health Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Nurses Association and the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology.
Is that not persuasive enough?
“I’m protesting mandates from the hospital,” one protester told the Journal. “We feel like it should be our choice to get vaccinated.”
It is, actually, her choice. And it’s Wake Forest Baptist’s choice whether to permit unvaccinated people to attend to the health of their patients. Unvaccinated workers not only place patients and co-workers at risk; they also jeopardize their own health and safety and the well-being of their own families.
“The vaccine is not FDA approved,” another protester said. “It’s experimental.”
But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did approve the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccination in December.
Vaccine skeptics are right about one point: We don’t know everything about either COVID or the vaccines at this point.
But we know that the vaccines are working. There are mitigating factors and exceptions to the rule, but those are minuscule. Fewer than .001% of Americans who are fully vaccinated have subsequently died of COVID. And fewer than .004% of Americans who are fully vaccinated have had to check into a hospital.
Ultimately, it’s a matter of consistency. Medical and health practitioners are doing their best to defeat this scourge so that we can, once and for all, get back to free living. Allowing unvaccinated employees to roam their halls just undermines the effort.
We’ve asked a great deal of our medical professionals during this scourge. They’ve been overworked with too few resources. They’ve had to witness too many scenes of suffering and tragedy. Those who have not been vaccinated need to do so now, to avoid becoming a further burden.