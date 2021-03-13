Our view: COVID relief is on its way

Some of the big guys benefit as well. American Airlines and United Airlines called 27,000 employees back from furlough before the ink from Biden’s pen dried.

Republican critics — but we’re redundant — claim the bill was too big and that most of the benefits are not directly related to the pandemic. Not a single congressional Republican voted in its favor, though several Republican governors and mayors have signaled their approval. Some, like Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, are urging states to reject the money — though Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already complained that Florida’s share of the relief isn’t big enough.

It’s true that only a portion of the bill is aimed directly at COVID relief. Much of it is aimed, instead, at the economic calamity resulting from the pandemic and its mismanagement.

It’s difficult to think that Republican recalcitrance to the bill is sincere — not just because they can always find money for their own priorities, even if doing so increases the deficit, but because the party is so stringently against practically any Democratic proposal, no matter how popular it is with the American people. This cynical tactic has served the party well in the past, but it may lose its effectiveness as rank-and-file Republicans see what this relief bill accomplishes.