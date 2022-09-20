Our view: COVID’s not over

When Joe Biden ran for president in 2020, he did so with a reputation for decency (“He is as good a man as God ever created,” Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina once said), for reaching across the aisle to achieve bipartisan consensus — and for occasionally putting his foot in his mouth. It seems to be the third factor that was at work when, during his Sept. 18 appearance on “60 Minutes,” he announced that the COVID pandemic was over.

“We still have a problem with COVID,” he said. “We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing.”

So there was a qualifier: “We’re still doing a lot of work on it.”

Still, his loose talk about the pandemic being “over,” and his assertion that “everybody seems to be in pretty good shape” may lead some to let down their guard — just when it would hurt the most. That would be a mistake. We’ve not reached the end. COVID is still a concern — especially for the unvaccinated.

Nearly 400 Americans are still dying each day of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 “continues to be the No. 4 cause of death in the country,” Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, an infectious-disease specialist at the University of Minnesota, told The New York Times earlier this week.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, in the week ending Sept. 10, there were 892 cases of COVID reported in Forsyth County — 141 of them reinfections. (So much for “natural immunity.”) One new death was reported that week for a total of 871 since the pandemic began. Even given that things are not as bad as they were — hospitals and morgues are no longer overflowing, and the vaccines and boosters have allowed many of us to return to public life with a renewed sense of confidence — the effects of the pandemic are going to be with us for a long time to come.

As NPR reported on Tuesday, public health officials are currently trying to convince the public to get a new booster shot — even while many are suffering a sort of “COVID mental fatigue” and want to just move on. Some people who regularly get an annual flu shot now see the latest COVID booster as a bridge too far. That’s risky.

On top of that, Biden’s administration has asked for $22 billion in new funding to fight COVID that Congress is reluctant to approve. Resources — including free vaccinations — may be more difficult to obtain in the future.

And COVID misinformation is still going strong, with some apparently believing that since they survived a mild case — helped along by a vaccine — we shouldn’t have thought it a big deal to start with. The mistrust of government medical officials, generated for political purposes, still proliferates. School officials who followed the official medical guidance in good faith to keep children alive are now likely to be the next targets of culture warriors who see a conspiracy in everything.

And, of course, COVID affected our economy — costing millions of jobs and businesses, disrupting supply chains, increasing shipping costs and keeping some products off store shelves — in ways that linger to this day. (And, yes, we know that some like to blame Biden for inflation — though it’s a worldwide problem — and though there’s no evidence that his predecessor, if reelected, would have handled the situation any better.) And the effects of “long COVID” — fatigue, mental fogginess, difficulty breathing — are still affecting many a year or more after their initial infection. Up to 4 million Americans are out of work because of long COVID, according to a report from the Brookings Institution. There’s plenty for doctors to learn — and to treat.

After four years of a chief executive who seemed to be dishonest about everything, some may see Biden’s boosterism as a happy return to more typical political exaggeration — or dishonesty. He’s also said the Southern border is under control and that incomes are rising in the U.S., both of which are questionable statements, to say the least. We’d prefer a president who would just give it to us straight — well-measured and tempered with American optimism.

At least we’re a little closer to that now.