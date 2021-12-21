Our view: Crime takes no holiday

But additional stress is no excuse, of course, for the taking of a life.

Many of us have been stressed and strained by the pandemic, but relatively few of us have turned to murder.

Some will assume a lack of religion — in one of the most religious countries, and states, in the world, and one in which even religious people wind up in prison.

Others will refer to poverty, drugs, the denigration of living in a society that does not properly value human life.

We don’t know, specifically, why the perpetrators of these crimes pulled the triggers.

We do know that they were able to get their hands on deadly weapons.

And we do know that it will happen again.

And we know that those conditions — the poverty and drugs — won’t magically disappear because they’re identified. People need resources. They need protection. They need hope.