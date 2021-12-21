Our view: Crime takes no holiday

For some in Winston-Salem, despite our proximity to “the most wonderful time of the year,” we’re not even close to a “silent night, holy night.” There is no calm and nothing is bright.
On Sunday, a 15-year-old Winston-Salem boy, Edwin Hernandez-Medina, died at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health after a shooting left him critically injured and lying in a parking lot, the Journal’s Michael Hewlett reported.
Monday morning, a Winston-Salem man, Edwin Cisneros-Lopez, 20, was shot as he left his apartment in the Happy Hill neighborhood. He was taken in a private vehicle to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health and pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, police said.
These are, respectively, the 36th and 37th homicides in Winston-Salem this year.
This is a significant increase from the 29 homicides the city had recorded around this time last year.
And we’re not alone. The homicide rate for the United States rose 30% between 2019 and 2020, according to provisional data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s the highest increase recorded in modern history.
The increase appears to be primarily driven by rising gun violence. The rates of other crimes — robberies, property crimes and rapes — fell during the same time period.
Our sympathies go to the families and loved ones of these two, and to the other victims of these despicable killings.
The two knew each other, police told the Journal’s Wesley Young, but it’s not yet clear whether there’s a connection between the two killings.
Except, of course, that they’re both victims of murder.
A third shooting death, apparently unrelated, occurred Sunday afternoon, of Jonathan Ray Wright, 36, formerly of Pinnacle, who was found lying dead in a driveway in the 1300 block of Bethania-Rural Hall Road.
Lt. Todd Hart of the Winston-Salem Police Department said Wright’s death “was not a random act of violence.” In this case, a suspect has been identified and, as we write, is being sought by police.
We also mourn with his loved ones.
Crime, it seems, takes no holiday.
It’s hard to find meaning or purpose in tragedies like this, and the others that have occurred in our city, but easy to find fear. Many will associate the increased homicide rate with the rise in COVID deaths — and there may be something to that, at least in terms of additional stress, economic and otherwise, that might contribute to regrettable actions.
But additional stress is no excuse, of course, for the taking of a life.
Many of us have been stressed and strained by the pandemic, but relatively few of us have turned to murder.
Some will assume a lack of religion — in one of the most religious countries, and states, in the world, and one in which even religious people wind up in prison.
Others will refer to poverty, drugs, the denigration of living in a society that does not properly value human life.
We don’t know, specifically, why the perpetrators of these crimes pulled the triggers.
We do know that they were able to get their hands on deadly weapons.
And we do know that it will happen again.
And we know that those conditions — the poverty and drugs — won’t magically disappear because they’re identified. People need resources. They need protection. They need hope.
Police will work the cases, we hope with community support and encouragement as they seek the solutions we need to all remain safe. They’ve asked that anyone with information on the cases call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
The rest of us can likely spare a few extra hugs for our loved ones and a bit of appreciation that such turmoil is not widespread or rampant. Winston-Salem is one of the 10 safest cities in the country, according to this year’s listings on WalletHub.com. Most of us can walk the streets and shop with no threat to our personal safety.
Still, the tragedies require the attention of people of good conscience and, if possible, our contributions to solutions.