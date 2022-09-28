Our view: Crime wave? Not so much

When we get down to it, it’s all about the kids — raising and protecting Winston-Salem’s youth, keeping them from the harm that can come their way — and the harm they can cause — through the influence of street gangs, drug pushers, cyberbigots and simple teenage angsty restlessness. Ultimately, our children need guidance, and when parents fail in that responsibility, it falls to other concerned citizens to step forward.

The best way to step forward is to offer positive options that help them build character and resilience — while having fun, if possible.

As for a youth curfew, the idea floated recently by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill, we think other options may be preferable — especially since the problem of teen crime seems to be on the decline.

O’Neill’s suggestion for imposing a curfew was in response to what he claimed was a dramatic surge in violent crime being committed by juveniles, the Journal’s Michael Hewlett reported Tuesday.

“But statistics from the Winston-Salem Police Department,” Hewlett reported, “show that juvenile crime has dropped more than 50% over the past five years” — significantly so in 2022. Instances of aggravated assault by juveniles have dropped from 83 in 2021 to 51 so far this year; charges of rape have dropped from 10 to 1; and homicide from 6 to 2. Admittedly, the year’s not over yet. But the numbers also represent a dramatic drop from previous years, especially incidents of aggravated assault, which numbered 111 in 2019 and 112 in 2020; and robberies, which have dropped from 42 in 2019 to 30 in 2020 to 20 in 2021 and 1 in 2022.

These numbers are in line with state and national trends. “According to statistics compiled by the State Bureau of Investigation,” the Journal reported, “juvenile arrests statewide have dropped 64% between 2017 and 2021. Arrests for violent crime have decreased 44% over that same period. Property crimes dropped 68%.”

That’s not to say that youth crime is of no concern, especially for the victims; we’d prefer to report zero incidents. But the numbers hardly represent an epidemic. Imposing a curfew — which could, paradoxically, tax our law enforcement professionals even further as they deal with both curfew breakers and more than 100 vacancies in their ranks — is likely the wrong direction to go.

We faced a similar situation in 2014 that culminated in nearly 400 teenagers being involved in a fight in downtown Winston-Salem. That led to police deploying pepper spray and making arrests. At the time, business leaders asked what could be done to prevent a recurrence.

The city responded by implementing youth activities at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, including concerts, a free arcade and a temporary skateboarding park. Recreation centers followed suit. This helped.

We’d suggest a similar approach — and, maybe, as befits our location, with more opportunities for artistic expression as well.

It’s also important to listen to the teenagers themselves — to ask what they want and what they need and respond appropriately.

This is not an easy time to be young. The society we’ve developed presents many hazards for young people — not only in terms of crime, but in challenges to their mental well-being. Depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses were only exacerbated by the necessary COVID lockdowns.

They now face the additional challenge of regaining the educational ground they lost during COVID.

They also face the challenge of obesity — nearly one in five U.S. children is affected by poor eating and exercise habits, based on federal data and U.S. health officials, as the Journal reported Sunday. North Carolina’s rate — 19.8% among children age 10 to 17 — follows the national trend.

A similar number of children also struggle with food insecurity — 20% in Forsyth County don’t have access to three meals a day, according to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

They also face the ever-present threat of gun violence in their schools.

Our children need good nutrition — in more than one sense.

And, in more than one sense, a carrot is preferable to a stick.