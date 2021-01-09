Our view: Crossing our fingers for teachers

These decisions have not been met with enthusiasm by all — not even all school board members.

"Ten years from now, students won't remember if they returned in January or March, but they will remember if one of their teachers died," school board member Elisabeth Motsinger said at the update last week. She said that several epidemiologists have cautioned that the country is about to hit the deadliest period of the pandemic. Waiting a few months until the vaccines become more widely available would make sense, she said.

She’s not wrong.

"I just felt like there should be an ease back in," Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, said last week. "I'm in shock a little bit. I know this is what they said they were going to do, but I'm so concerned about our numbers right now and adults going back in the building. Everybody did not do the right thing when they were on break."

Indeed, Forsyth County is in the middle of an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations, following holiday social gatherings. Young is right: Not everybody did the right thing during the winter break.