Our view: Crystal Towers stands tall

Things change. Thank goodness.
For now, Crystal Towers, the 11-story, monolithic, easily recognizable public housing facility in downtown Winston-Salem, will stand and continue to serve as a safe haven for its residents, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported Wednesday.
Better yet, much-needed renovations are on track to begin this year. This is a dramatic shift from what many had concluded would be its fate — its sale for a huge profit to a private developer while its residents — poor, elderly and/or disabled — would be scattered to new locations that hadn’t yet been identified — or built.
The abrupt about-face is good news for those residents — and good news for their supporters, especially the advocates who worked on their behalf through Crystal Towers United and Housing Justice Now. Their activism brought residents’ plight to light and likely contributed significantly to this resolution. More power to them.
As recently as a year ago, the sale of the building and relocation of its residents seemed close to being a done deal. There was a prospective buyer — Arden Group LLC — and various officials saw the sale as a solution to problems experienced by residents, the result of living in an aged and slowly crumbling structure — we’ll get to that.
But some aspects of the deal were still up in the air. The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, which was required to sign off on the deal, hadn’t. And Mayor Allen Joines joined advocates in opposing the sale, even writing a letter to HUD expressing his opposition.
Also, even though Crystal Towers has its problems — we’ll get to that — many of those living in the tower block didn’t want to leave, even for sparkling new facilities. The pros outweighed the cons.
Now they don’t have to leave.
Plans to sell the building, first announced in 2019, were based on market conditions and funding limitations that have now changed, Kevin Cheshire, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, told the Journal. Cheshire said that escalating building costs mean it would have been more expensive to replace the tower block with other housing. Federal housing regulators are now putting more emphasis on renovating older housing complexes, he said.
So the city and HAWS now plan to jointly pay for renovations, possibly to the tune of $10 million.
Not everyone thinks the reasoning for the change of direction is legitimate — but they don’t have to. The important thing is that the renovations now have full buy-in from the city and HAWS.
“My goal was to preserve affordable housing in the center city, and this new initiative will allow us to do so,” Joines told the Journal.
“I think we are moving together as partners,” Cheshire said on Tuesday. “We committed to the residents this morning that they are going to be an integral part of the process. We think we can agree to a concept that will make a meaningful change in the community … and retain that as affordable housing downtown.”
We expect support to be solid.
About those problems: Life in Crystal Towers isn’t a bowl of cherries. Residents have complained for years about mold and walls and ceilings falling apart, as well as rats, roaches and bedbugs. The building’s two elevators break down regularly, as recently as October. These difficulties need to be dealt with, the sooner the better.
But the location of Crystal Towers — within easy travel distance of the Central Library, restaurants, a drug store and other amenities — makes it rewarding for residents. So does the assurance of shelter and the proximity of neighbors and friends.
Home is home.
HAWS is looking for contractors to replace the elevators, the Journal reported, one at a time, so residents can continue living in the building. The look, feel, functionality, safety and security at Crystal Towers will be maintained, Cheshire said.