Our view: Crystal Towers stands tall

“My goal was to preserve affordable housing in the center city, and this new initiative will allow us to do so,” Joines told the Journal.

“I think we are moving together as partners,” Cheshire said on Tuesday. “We committed to the residents this morning that they are going to be an integral part of the process. We think we can agree to a concept that will make a meaningful change in the community … and retain that as affordable housing downtown.”

We expect support to be solid.

About those problems: Life in Crystal Towers isn’t a bowl of cherries. Residents have complained for years about mold and walls and ceilings falling apart, as well as rats, roaches and bedbugs. The building’s two elevators break down regularly, as recently as October. These difficulties need to be dealt with, the sooner the better.

But the location of Crystal Towers — within easy travel distance of the Central Library, restaurants, a drug store and other amenities — makes it rewarding for residents. So does the assurance of shelter and the proximity of neighbors and friends.

Home is home.