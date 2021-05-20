Our view: Curbing gun violence

But worse than all of that is the heartache of the mother or father whose child won’t be returning home.

In a candid address posted on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, Kimbrough talked about gun violence and asked for members of the community to partner with him to tackle the issues that contribute to it.

“Social issues become criminal issues,” he said before referring to a report from the YMCA's REACH (Resources for Economic Development, Academic and Community Health) Center that highlighted some of the social factors that exacerbate crime in our area.

Among them are that Forsyth County is the third worst county in the United States for economic mobility — people born poor tend to stay poor — only outdone by two counties located on American Indian reservations.

Winston-Salem is also the third most segregated city in North Carolina, Kimbrough said. He cited a study that shows that adverse childhood experiences can have negative and lasting effects on children's health and well-being. All of these trends are factors in gun violence, he said.