Our view: Curbing gun violence

A very important meeting is scheduled to take place today between Mayor Allen Joines, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson and City Council Member James Taylor Jr., the chairman of the city's public safety committee. The topic couldn’t be more serious: the city and county’s escalating gun violence. We need them to find some solid solutions to this growing problem.
Our area is not unique in the rising number of violent incidents revolving around guns — numbers are going up in many areas around the country after two decades in which such violence decreased significantly. We’re nowhere near the most dangerous city in the United States, St. Louis — where there have been 72 murders so far this year — but gun violence has resulted in 13 deaths here so far in 2021 and that’s 13 too many.
Add to that the shooting incidents that resulted in harm rather than death.
Add to that the mass shootings that are beginning to proliferate across the country again. It’s sheer luck that has kept our community off that list.
Add to all of that easy access to firearms. It’s a recipe for disaster.
One needn’t know or live near one of the victims to be chilled by gun violence. Living in an area in which such violence occurs can have an effect on the overall societal mood and perception of one’s personal safety. It can, potentially, affect commerce.
But worse than all of that is the heartache of the mother or father whose child won’t be returning home.
In a candid address posted on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, Kimbrough talked about gun violence and asked for members of the community to partner with him to tackle the issues that contribute to it.
“Social issues become criminal issues,” he said before referring to a report from the YMCA's REACH (Resources for Economic Development, Academic and Community Health) Center that highlighted some of the social factors that exacerbate crime in our area.
Among them are that Forsyth County is the third worst county in the United States for economic mobility — people born poor tend to stay poor — only outdone by two counties located on American Indian reservations.
Winston-Salem is also the third most segregated city in North Carolina, Kimbrough said. He cited a study that shows that adverse childhood experiences can have negative and lasting effects on children's health and well-being. All of these trends are factors in gun violence, he said.
“What I am asking,” he said, “is that we really start addressing the root instead of just plucking at the fruit. The tree that is bearing all of this negativity will continue to do that unless we address the root of the problem. At some point, all of us bear some responsibility for bettering this place.”
Council Member Denise “D.D.” Adams said much the same in a council meeting earlier this month, pointing to problems such as poverty, hunger, unemployment, drug abuse, poor education, mental illness and health care disparities that have long plagued city neighborhoods and contribute to crime.
And, yes, much of that is related to the racism that has denied equality to many members of the community.
Some may think it is being “woke,” in a bad way, to refer to social and economic issues as contributors to crime.
But we’ve known about the connection for decades. When people don’t have options, they resort to desperate measures. When they don’t have guidance and support, they make bad decisions.
The problem starts at home and parents often fail in their responsibilities. But the problems spread from there and eventually affect the rest of us.
People need, not handouts, but opportunities to better their circumstances. It falls on each of us to do what we can to increase these opportunities.