Our view: Déjà vu violence

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard a grown man cry for his mother as his life evaporates before our eyes.

Like a horror movie on an endless loop, the nightmare on video keeps playing over and over.

From Rodney King to Sandra Bland to George Floyd, we’ve seen it all before. And yet each time it’s hard to watch without cringing.

Following a Jan. 7 traffic stop, a group of police officers punch, kick and club 29-year-old Tyre Nichols so severely that he later dies in a Memphis hospital. It’s a brutal, matter-of-fact beatdown, delivered in a rain of profanity and contradictory commands. “I’m just trying to go home,” Nichols says as officers drag him out of his car, press a Taser against his leg and pepper spray him while screaming at him.

He pleads for mercy. They offer none.

He flees. They catch him. And then they punish him.

During the assault some officers order Nichols to show his hands even as other officers restrain his hands.

They punch him in the face. They kick him in the head. They pepper spray him. An officer strikes him with a baton three times.

Unmoved, some officers laugh while recapping what they just did.

“Man, I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog,” one of the officers says. All in a night’s work.

Police officials and law enforcement experts across the country condemned the officers’ behavior.

First was the most obvious and nauseating aspect of what we saw on bodycam and surveillance video footage released by the city of Memphis. Good thing, too. The police report of the incident was a work of fiction, claiming, among other falsehoods, that Nichols fought police and attempted to grab an officer’s gun.

Of course, if this had been Winston-Salem or Greensboro, we might not have seen the video for months, if ever, thanks to a state law that tightly restricts public access to police footage.

There are so many lessons in this awful tragedy that we all should have learned by now. Where to start?

With the fact that, like Nichols, all five of the officers who were fired after the incident and charged with second degree murder were Black? Or that none of the law enforcement or EMT personnel who later arrived on the scene attempted to intervene? Or that the five officers directly involved in the beating were part of a special unit created to get tough on crime in Memphis, where per capita murders far exceed the rate in New York, whose population is 13 times larger?

The unit, called Scorpion (“Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods”) had been a source of pride for city leaders but not for the neighborhoods they were supposed to make safer, but now it’s a cautionary tale. This is what happens when the cure becomes worse than the disease. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis, who formed the 40-officer unit in 2021, has now disbanded it. Residents complain that the unit behaved more like an occupying force than a force for good. That it seemed to act with impunity, a trait that certainly was on display the night Tyre Nichols died.

Make no mistake. Crime-ravaged communities want a police presence, but not one like this. The cure shouldn’t be worse than the disease. Then there’s the race of the officers, which is a disappointment but not a shock.

As important as it is to hire diverse police forces, it’s equally important to hire people with the right skills and temperament for the job, no matter their skin color. And to provide them the proper training and leadership. As for the been-there, done-that vibe we’re feeling now, there’s a good reason for it. Wasn’t George Floyd’s death supposed to be the reckoning that finally ended this tragic cycle?

And yet here we are. Same song, different verse.

As of Tuesday, there was talk in Congress of another attempt to pass a police reform bill. Its prospects are dim.

Since the initial firings, Memphis police have confirmed that two additional officers have been taken off duty and two medics and a lieutenant have been fired by the Fire Department. The actions of two sheriff’s deputies also are being investigated.

The transparency and urgency in Memphis have been encouraging.

Still, for no good reason a man is dead. And more such tragedies will follow unless something fundamentally changes.