Our view: Dear Mr. President

Welcome to the Tarheel State. We want you to know that we’re pleased you’ve come to visit, even though your competitor, Donald Trump, received more votes from us in the 2020 election.

You did receive more than 2.68 million, though; that’s nothing to sneeze at.

We’re proud that you’re focusing the attention of the nation toward us for a brief period of time, allowing us the opportunity to shine, and we hope you’ll return to D.C. with some wonderful things to say about us.

We hear you’re coming to discuss manufacturing — one of our favorite topics, one with which we have a rich history and plan to have a bright future. We’re sure someone will tell you about all the new economic investments our leaders have brought to the state — including a plant for manufacturing some of those electric cars you like, and another to manufacture batteries. We hope you’ll be able to take something with you that will encourage such developments elsewhere.

Of course, there are other industries here, too, along with world-class universities and medical facilities, our arts communities and innovative musical talent, all balanced with the natural beauty that, from mountains to shore, defines us — just ask EPA director Michael Regan, whom you poached from us.

We’re aware of your accomplishments, as well, including passing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provides more than $1.2 trillion in much-needed infrastructure spending, as well as the American Rescue Plan, worth $1.9 trillion of economic relief — which, incidentally, restored funding to veterans programs that your predecessor cut. We support our veterans here and we’re glad that you do, too.

Speaking of veterans, thanks for expanding their access to therapy dogs and service dogs. We know what a difference a loving and loyal companion can make in someone’s life.

The 15% increase in SNAP funding, the 25% increase in food stamp funding for needy families, raising the minimum wage for thousands of federal contractors — they all demonstrate the compassion and commonsense we expected from you.

And Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — very good job, sir. We’re pleased, especially when we consider what might have been had things gone a little differently in 2020.

We know that you’re busy these days, pulling NATO together to deal with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and preventing a possible new COVID surge. But there are other important matters at hand, too, that could use some attention, including the difficult issue of the southern border.

We appreciate your determination to present a more welcoming face to would-be refugees — and especially your commitment to reuniting families cruelly separated by the previous administration — but doing so has created a mixed blessing as more and more refugees seek relief by entering our country. “Open borders” would certainly be news to the hard-working U.S. Border Patrol agents who capture about 6,000 illegal border crossers every day. But we fear that too many still get through. Your policies have been muddled and unfocused, apparently diluted by disagreements in your own administration. We’d like to see a little more clarity and decisive action.

And even while the DEA is blocking record amounts of fentanyl from crossing the border, too much is still getting through and it’s very harmful. We see its devastation throughout our state.

Maybe you should visit the border. Some readers tell us they’d like for you to do so.

Also, times are tough and the prices of consumer goods make it difficult for many families to make ends meet. We realize you can’t control all of that — especially when corporations set those prices — but we feel certain there are actions you could take to ease the pressure if you concentrate on the problem more. That would be welcome.

We realize you’ve accomplished other goals that haven’t received much notice — in environmental affairs, judicial appointments, supporting transgender people in military service, etc. Your loyal opposition has spent the last couple of decades honing its messaging skills. You’ve got to work on your party to get the word out — fast.

We hope you’re not too discouraged by your popularity polls, which are now as low as your predecessor’s were for much of his term. They shift over time. Just do the good work.

One more thing: We like our sister city, but you’re missing out by not popping over to Winston-Salem. We’ve got food, culture, nice people and more. Do you like books?

So if you find yourself with a couple of hours and you can afford a tank of gas …

We can’t guarantee the weather will suit you today. It’s North Carolina. But we hope you’ll see some of the qualities that we feel make this a worthwhile place to visit, to live and to take with you.