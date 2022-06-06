Our view: Diversity recognition

Last month the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution of non-discrimination, diversity and inclusion. It was a bold move, considering some of the political turmoil we’re facing these days — but definitely a move forward.

The resolution said the county is committed to equal employment opportunities, equal pay, a safe and healthy work environment, and cultural awareness, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported. It welcomes all people to county facilities and events and makes all county services open to everyone.

The resolution said that the county would promote “diversity awareness, equity, workplace harassment prevention and disability awareness.”

“I’m really proud of those fine, diverse group of people that make this county work, and we promise to do all those things,” County Manager Dudley Watts told commissioners after the resolution passed.

It’s a sign of how extreme our political discourse has become that diversity is portrayed by some as a negative value, when it essentially just recognizes what is — the reality that we live in communities that benefit from the contributions of people of a wide variety of backgrounds and characteristics.

The resolution makes no reference to a specific category like sexual orientation — but it doesn’t have to to get the point across.

“It is about respect for other people, and that means anybody,” Commissioner Don Martin told the Journal. “It doesn’t matter who it is.”

We can’t help but see some significance to the timing of the resolution, though, passing right before Pride Month, during which LGBTQ citizens are recognized for their contributions to our society and culture, despite the discrimination they’ve faced and continue to face.

The county’s resolution condemns such discrimination and sets a firm path forward for all of us.