Our view: Documentation matters

Of all the issues facing us today, locally and nationally, this one may not seem the most urgent. But it could be the most telling.
Former President Trump’s habit of destroying presidential documents while he was in the White House should be very disturbing to anyone who believes that our elected leaders should be accountable to the American people. It’s not just sloppy and it’s not just illegal — it leads to more questions about his complicity in the violence of the Jan. 6 insurrection and what else he might be trying to hide.
Like his tax returns.
We’re not talking about one or two incidents. Trump regularly destroyed documents that he was legally required to preserve, his former staffers have told reporters and U.S. House investigators. He personally ripped them up, after which they were placed into “burn bags” to be destroyed at the Pentagon.
Members of his staff would root through the bags, deciding which to save and which to let go to the fire.
More than 700 torn documents are now being pieced back together by U.S. House investigators.
On top of this, Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago in 2021 with 15 boxes of documents and other items, including his “love letters” from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the infamous weather map he altered with a Sharpie after inaccurately warning that Alabama could get hit by a hurricane in 2019.
The National Archives and Records Administration has been in negotiations with Trump’s lawyers to retrieve the documents.
Members of Trump’s staff say the materials were removed accidentally as they rushed to pack up a president who was reluctant to leave the White House.
But, as presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky told The Washington Post, “The biggest takeaway I have from that behavior is it reflects a conviction that he was above the law. He did not see himself bound by those things.”
Not a good look for someone who harped on Hillary Clinton’s carelessness with her emails.
And not a good look for someone who touted “law and order” as vociferously as the former president.
It’s also in keeping with his administration’s disdain for the Hatch Act that made campaigning illegal in some settings. His administration seemed to consider those laws to be optional — or too petty to notice.
They should have heeded the words of the Gospel writer Luke: “He that is faithful in that which is least is faithful also in much: and he that is unjust in the least is unjust also in much.”
The Presidential Records Act, passed in 1978 following the Watergate scandal, requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president’s official duties. The act “is critical to our democracy, in which the government is held accountable by the people,” Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero said in a statement. “Whether through the creation of adequate and proper documentation, sound records management practices, the preservation of records, or the timely transfer of them to the National Archives at the end of an Administration, there should be no question as to need for both diligence and vigilance. Records matter.”
“Since (Richard) Nixon, there is no example of a president just pretending the law doesn’t exist,” presidential historian Robert David Johnson said.
Transparency and accountability may not matter to autocrats or dictators, but they definitely should to American presidents.
You’d think a “successful businessman” would also understand the importance of preserving documentation. It’s necessary in real estate, insurance — any type of commercial transaction, really.
Every citizen who files taxes also understands its importance.
But while every presidential administration in the modern era has bristled to some degree against measures to ensure transparency and hold them accountable, Trump, as he did with many other presidential norms, took his disdain to a whole new level.
Trump assured his followers that, “with the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office.” But we’ve yet to see that presidential behavior in any setting.
After losing the presidential race in 2020, Trump is considering another run in 2024. Voters need to ask themselves why they would even consider a candidate so uniquely unqualified — and so determined to avoid accountability.