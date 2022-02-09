Our view: Documentation matters

The National Archives and Records Administration has been in negotiations with Trump’s lawyers to retrieve the documents.

Members of Trump’s staff say the materials were removed accidentally as they rushed to pack up a president who was reluctant to leave the White House.

But, as presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky told The Washington Post, “The biggest takeaway I have from that behavior is it reflects a conviction that he was above the law. He did not see himself bound by those things.”

Not a good look for someone who harped on Hillary Clinton’s carelessness with her emails.

And not a good look for someone who touted “law and order” as vociferously as the former president.

It’s also in keeping with his administration’s disdain for the Hatch Act that made campaigning illegal in some settings. His administration seemed to consider those laws to be optional — or too petty to notice.

They should have heeded the words of the Gospel writer Luke: “He that is faithful in that which is least is faithful also in much: and he that is unjust in the least is unjust also in much.”