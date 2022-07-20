Our view: Don’t be afraid to dial or text 988

The new 988 phone link, which became operational Saturday, is not just an easier-to-remember number to replace the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It’s a resource that can be used to assist with any mental health crisis that threatens someone’s safety and well-being.

That includes those who might refrain from calling 911, fearing that police will overreact to a mental health breakdown that might seem threatening to unfamiliar observers.

Nine-eight-eight allows people to talk, chat or text with trained call center staff 24 hours a day, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported last week. The three-digit number will put people in touch with trained crisis counselors who can help immediately over the phone or direct callers to additional mental health resources. And for callers who need more assistance, a mobile crisis team of mental health professionals can be deployed, North Carolina health officials told NC Health News earlier this week.

This should provide relief for many.

“Our goal is to make 988 a household word that North Carolinians know they can access from wherever they are to get the help they need,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement. “This resource will literally save lives.”

Some have questioned whether the national call line, the result of federal legislation passed in 2020, is ready to meet the increased demands that will be placed on it.

The national lifeline received more than 2.5 million calls in 2021. The switch to 988 is expected to increase the call volume by potentially up to 50% in its first year.

Fortunately, North Carolina is well-prepared.

“I feel like we’re in an incredibly robust position as far as readiness and our response rates have been really strong,” Kinsley said during a mental health town hall in Greensboro last week.

“North Carolina has perhaps one of the highest performing suicide prevention lifelines with regard to call-to-answer in the country. I believe that our latest number is that 98% of calls are answered. We’re second only to the city-state of Rhode Island,” Kinsley said. “We’re really thrilled, considering we’re a state of 10 million people, that folks are able to get access so quickly to that call center.”

We hope that North Carolinians will take advantage of it when needed.

Many recognize the social stigma associated with mental health challenges as a thing of the past. It’s certainly more common today for people — including some of our favorite celebrities and even politicians — to experience situations that lead them to seek mental health care.

But people who find themselves in distress can still worry about how they’ll be perceived by others. They fear ridicule or having their feelings trivialized.

It shouldn’t be so. Mental health challenges, including feelings of anxiety and depression, are normal, especially when considering the stress associated with modern-day living — and the particular challenges of our age. They include financial woes and relationship difficulties as well as concerns about our nation’s future and the future of the planet. Some mental health care professionals have said that they see a mental health crisis passing through our state right now, the result of a combination of factors, including the effects of COVID.

It helps to talk to a trained professional.

“It will comfort those struggling with suicide to know that they can engage in an anonymous, non-judgmental conversation with someone highly skilled in dealing with suicide prevention,” Brad Kennedy, CEO of Driftwood Recovery in Texas, told USA Today earlier this week.

Incidentally, the situation would have been helped even more if our state legislature had passed Medicaid expansion — which would have provided more mental health resources for up to 650,000 recipients — before adjourning. Both chambers have passed their versions, but they weren’t reconciled in time for the 2022-23 budget to be signed into law. It should be of great concern to voters that the Republican-led legislature got so close — then said, “Nah, it can wait.”

For some, it probably can’t. When in crisis, the immediacy of assistance is essential.

Nine-eight-eight will assist in that goal. As will support from family and friends and all who care and can be trusted. Pulling together, we can manage the challenges that arise in our lives.