Our view: Don't abandon Crystal Towers residents

There’s no question that residents of Crystal Towers are enduring horrid conditions.
They include mold and walls and ceilings falling apart, as well as rats, roaches and bedbugs, resident Kathy Holland, who has lived there for nearly two years, said during a news conference last week.
“It’s wrong. It’s wrong. It’s just wrong,” she said. “Why should we have to live like this? Answer that.”
The answer, of course, is that they shouldn’t. Either residents should be moved — as was the plan a few years ago — or the building needs to be repaired — a costly prospect tangled in red tape.
Whatever happens next, we hope someone is taking notes to prevent a situation like this from ever developing again.
Crystal Towers, long a home for the elderly and people with disabilities, first opened in 1970. For decades, it was a safe haven — and centrally located, allowing people with mobility issues to have access to the library, downtown restaurants and other important amenities.
But time passed and the building aged. Several years ago, facing the prospect of investing some $7 million in repairs to bring the facility back to livability, the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) decided it would be wiser to sell the building — it sits on a very attractive piece of real estate — and relocate residents, dispersing them throughout the city.
A real estate company, The Arden Group LLC, agreed to buy the building. But the sale is awaiting approval from the federal department of Housing and Urban Development.
How much longer that will take is anybody’s guess.
Local authorities like Mayor Allen Joines also would have to sign off on the sale. But Joines has concerns; he says he wants to be clear that HAWS has a plan to relocate residents.
HAWS says more affordable housing is needed — and the priority now is toward mixed-income development rather than institutionalized housing — and there’s just not enough yet.
In the meantime, Crystal Towers residents are caught in between it all.
It likely seems to some that investing in repairs is money wasted, since the building is likely to be demolished when all the pieces fall into place.
But if residents can’t be moved in a timely fashion, then repairs must be made. We can’t expect people to live in such conditions on HAWS property.
Members of activist groups Crystal Towers United, Housing Justice Now and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America are pushing for the city to use a portion of the $51 million in stimulus money that Winston-Salem has received as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Only about $20 million of that is allotted for affordable housing, Joines says, and he’d prefer it to be spent on developing 15,000 to 16,000 units of affordable housing. The $20 million from stimulus funds isn’t enough to do that, but it can be used to leverage private dollars and create more affordable housing, he said.
That sounds like a wise use of resources.
But in the meantime, we can’t expect Crystal Towers residents to live in such squalid circumstances. It’s not humane.
We realize that hindsight is 20/20. These conditions didn’t develop overnight and the problems won’t be solved overnight.
But affordable housing is a larger problem that affects millions of Americans, and not just the disabled and elderly. Rents have skyrocketed over the last few decades, making it impossible for a family to live in a two-bedroom apartment on a minimum-wage salary anywhere in the U.S. Some essential workers — part of cities’ infrastructure — can’t afford to live in the communities in which they work.
And not enough financial incentives — or government regulation — currently exists to convince developers to build affordable housing rather than the kind of huge monoliths we see sprouting around town.
Having to spend more on housing affects the overall economy as it leaves fewer resources for other goods and services — sometimes including food and medicine.