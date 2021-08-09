Our view: Don't abandon Crystal Towers residents

Only about $20 million of that is allotted for affordable housing, Joines says, and he’d prefer it to be spent on developing 15,000 to 16,000 units of affordable housing. The $20 million from stimulus funds isn’t enough to do that, but it can be used to leverage private dollars and create more affordable housing, he said.

That sounds like a wise use of resources.

But in the meantime, we can’t expect Crystal Towers residents to live in such squalid circumstances. It’s not humane.

We realize that hindsight is 20/20. These conditions didn’t develop overnight and the problems won’t be solved overnight.

But affordable housing is a larger problem that affects millions of Americans, and not just the disabled and elderly. Rents have skyrocketed over the last few decades, making it impossible for a family to live in a two-bedroom apartment on a minimum-wage salary anywhere in the U.S. Some essential workers — part of cities’ infrastructure — can’t afford to live in the communities in which they work.

And not enough financial incentives — or government regulation — currently exists to convince developers to build affordable housing rather than the kind of huge monoliths we see sprouting around town.