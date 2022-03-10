Our view: Driving into the future

We may write that in earnest at some point before long. And some — 25,000 electric vehicles are currently registered in North Carolina, the Journal’s John Deem reported last week — could take it as such today. Every indication is that electric vehicles — EVs — are on their way to becoming ubiquitous, replacing the carbon dioxide-emitting vehicles that currently move us about, with fueling needs that strain our wallets. As Forbes reported in October, “There’s no longer any doubt that the auto industry is going electric. Every international automaker is introducing battery cars, and plug-in hybrid options are increasingly part of model lines. But some auto companies have gone further, and actually set dates for when they will produce only ‘electrified’ cars (batteries and hybrids) and/or pure EVs.”