Our view: Driving into the future

The temperatures expected this weekend don’t look that friendly, with highs in the low 50s. Rain is forecast on Saturday morning.
Nevertheless, it’s been a long, stressful week. Sunday promises sunshine, if not shirtsleeves. Who couldn’t use a getaway?
So tonight, why not pick up some provisions, check a few websites, book a B&B and, oh — don’t forget to plug in the car.
We may write that in earnest at some point before long. And some — 25,000 electric vehicles are currently registered in North Carolina, the Journal’s John Deem reported last week — could take it as such today. Every indication is that electric vehicles — EVs — are on their way to becoming ubiquitous, replacing the carbon dioxide-emitting vehicles that currently move us about, with fueling needs that strain our wallets. As Forbes reported in October, “There’s no longer any doubt that the auto industry is going electric. Every international automaker is introducing battery cars, and plug-in hybrid options are increasingly part of model lines. But some auto companies have gone further, and actually set dates for when they will produce only ‘electrified’ cars (batteries and hybrids) and/or pure EVs.”
Manufacturers from BMW to Volvo are currently touting their new EV lines. Ford is investing $22 billion in EVs through 2025 and plans to be carbon-neutral by 2050. General Motors aspires to be fully switched to electric — including with a version of its bulky Hummer — by 2030.
Just imagine, your gas-guzzler may someday sit in a museum, a quaint reminder of a distant past. Like a Model-T.
This is all good news for the environment and, eventually, for consumers, as demand brings prices down.
It will also provide opportunities for business people who fill the need for EV charging stations. Right now, they’re scattered — there are about 2,554 charging ports in North Carolina, according to the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy — but thanks to public/private partnerships, they’ll increase, perhaps rapidly.
There are still hurdles to overcome. Prices are likely to remain high for the time being. There’s a shortage of the computer chips used in EVs as well as some of the rare earth metals used in their manufacturing.
And while some manufacturers claim travel ranges in the hundreds of miles, others are more limited, better suited for running errands than interstate travel.
Then there’s the time. Eventually, new technologies may lead to instantaneous recharging, but right now, “even the most powerful EV chargers typically take at least 30 minutes to deliver a full charge,” the Journal’s John Deem reported last week.
But if there’s one thing at which Americans have historically excelled, it’s at overcoming obstacles.
Especially when money is involved.
About that weekend: The change in technology has the potential not just to adjust our driving habits, but to bring about a cultural shift, the same as was accomplished by interstate highways, rural electrification and indoor plumbing.
Recharging stations could become travel destinations — places to pause and enjoy a leisurely lunch or take a hike or watch a movie or spend an entire weekend. This has happened to a degree for RayLen Vineyards and Winery in Davie County, which installed an EV charging station in February, the Journal reported. The winery did so as part of its commitment to being environmentally responsible. But the rechargers have already drawn visitors who might otherwise not have stopped to enjoy the winery’s amenities.
“They all stopped expressly for the charger,” Micah Habershaw, RayLen’s marketing manager, told the Journal.
There’s another obvious advantage, too, which is reducing our need for gas and oil, domestic or otherwise.
In the face of current high prices, some are urging more domestic fossil fuel production.
That might win a short-term battle, but in the long run, we’d lose the war. Even with new drilling and processing techniques, oil will one day run out or be too expensive to extract. In the meantime, too much of the product winds up in our atmosphere, with serious consequences for our health. We need to take a longer view.
Or, as former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger puts it, “I don’t want to be like the last horse-and-buggy salesman who was holding out as cars took over the roads. I don’t want to be the last investor in Blockbuster as Netflix emerged. That’s exactly what is going to happen to fossil fuels.”
The more quickly we move into the future, the better it will be for everyone.
By the way, some of those EVs, like the Porsche Taycan, look pretty zippy.