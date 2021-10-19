Our view: E-cigs: the danger is not over

According to a University of Michigan study, between 2011 and 2019, e-cigarette use among high schoolers grew from 1.5% to 27.5%. Asked why they thought people their age vaped, respondents gave such answers as “social pressures,” “the desire to experiment” and “the buzz.”

Tobacco companies have, in the past, used e-cigarette flavors like fruit, mint and candy to lure young people into vaping, according to Leah Ranney, director of tobacco prevention and evaluation at UNC-Chapel Hill.

“The use of appealing packages and flavors has a significant impact on young people, causing them to perceive these tobacco products as less harmful and, in turn, making them more likely to experiment and continue using tobacco products,” she says.

But a recent Johns Hopkins University study uncovered nearly 2,000 chemicals in the aerosols produced by an e-cigarette, some of which are known to be harmful, but many of which “might have health risks that we don't yet know about," according to senior author Carsten Prasse. "More and more young people are using these e-cigarettes and they need to know what they're being exposed to."

While permitting Vuse Solo, the FDA rejected 10 other requests from Reynolds for other flavored products. The FDA is still reviewing Reynolds’ request to sell a menthol-flavored formula.