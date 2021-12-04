Our view: Education proponents must fight for their rights

As the saying goes, “If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.”

Adequate investment and competitive salaries and benefits would attract the best educators — just as they do in the corporate world.

The worst aspect of this situation is that the state has the money — it’s currently running a $6.5 billion surplus as well as sitting on almost $6 billion in federal stimulus and relief funds. What better use for those funds than education?

Adequate funding would also be an investment in our economy that would pay dividends. Job creators would be attracted to a state that’s devoted to creating an educated work force — and with high-quality schools to which they’d be willing to send their own children.

But Republican legislators are more interested in corporate tax cuts. (Now that they’ve achieved their goal of a zero corporate tax rate by 2028, perhaps they could move on?)

The appeals court is also right, though, that this is a problem that is better solved at the ballot box. But that requires a few changes.