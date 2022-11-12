Our view: Educators must remain vigilant

The N.C. Supreme Court ruled on Nov. 4 that the judicial branch does indeed have the authority to order state lawmakers to invest in education even when they are reluctant to do so.

This was the long-awaited conclusion to a much-adjudicated court battle that began in the 1990s when state courts first ruled — in the litigation known as “Leandro” — that when our state constitution declares that our children have the right to “a sound, basic education,” it’s not just an inspirational quote or liberal propaganda — our children have the right to a sound, basic education. Furthermore, the legislature must provide it, and yes, if the legislature fails in its constitutional duty, the courts can indeed step in and order it to do so.

The courts have ruled so time and again.

The Republican-led legislature disagrees, though. It insists that the legislature and only the legislature has the right to determine what it spends on education. And if the general public thinks the legislature is stingily shortchanging our students, it can address the matter at the ballot box — which the legislature, and only the legislature, has the power to control by gerrymandering congressional districts as it pleases. No court interference should be allowed there, either. At least that’s what the Republican-led General Assembly is currently arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court.

But earlier this month, the highest court in our state ruled that it’s indeed legitimate for the court to order the legislature to pony up $1.75 billion to implement an education remedial plan the courts approved earlier.

“(T)he state may not indefinitely violate the constitutional rights of North Carolina schoolchildren without consequence,” Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote in the majority opinion. “Our Constitution is the supreme law of the land; it is not optional. In exercising its powers under the Appropriations Clause, the General Assembly must also comply with its duties under the Education Provisions.”

Even in the midst of a heated election season, there was plenty of time for educators and education supporters to celebrate the ruling.

“We’re in tears, we’re celebrating, we’re Tweeting, we’re Facebooking,” Susan Book, the mother of a student with disabilities in Wake County Public Schools and a member of Every Child NC, said. “We are ecstatic.”

“Once implemented, the Leandro plan will allow our school leaders to focus more on what kids need and less on how to make do despite a lack of resources,” Mary Ann Wolf, president and executive director of the Public School Forum of North Carolina, wrote.

The money will be used to improve teacher recruitment and salaries, hire more school support personnel and expand pre-kindergarten. Finally, teachers may be able to stop scrimping and saving to provide classroom materials, students might obtain the educational, technological, nutritional and medical resources modern-day life demands and more businesses might approve of North Carolina as being the sort of state in which their employees’ children could thrive.

But the Nov. 8 election has rolled the state Supreme Court from a 4-3 Democratic majority to a 5-2 Republican majority — one that includes the three justices who dissented from the court’s decision.

Republican legislators might feel the temptation to form a pretext to relitigate the matter yet again under a friendlier court. That shouldn’t be too hard, not when billions of dollars and its own determined grip on power are at stake.

We don’t know if the court would cooperate, but it wouldn’t be surprising. Too many judicial decisions seem to default these days to partisan philosophy rather than relying on shared values, respect for precedent and adherence to simply following the rule of law.

Aside from increasing the quality of our state’s education, putting this battle to rest might also reduce some of the animosity that has grown between Republicans and education officials.

So, we advise parents, teacher advocacy groups and school boards across the state to brace themselves to fight this fight yet one more time.

Fortunately, years of practice have taught them to be vigilant, resilient and courageous.