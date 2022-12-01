Our view: Election protest is inconvenient

For the record, we can’t help but appreciate Tim Tsujii’s quick thinking.

Forsyth County’s elections director, Tsujii was notified on the evening of Nov. 8, after polls closed, that election workers at our county’s 108 polling places were unable to shut down the county’s voting machines and begin counting the results for which the public awaited. There was some snafu; the machines demanded a password the workers didn’t have, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported.

Tsujii supplied them with a password — an administrative password to which precinct workers would normally not have access — that worked. The machines were shut down and the tally began.

It was a practical solution and one with no real risk; as Tsujii informed county authorities later, the password could not have given election workers access to any administrative functions — it couldn’t be used to add, subtract or otherwise change any votes.

But no good deed goes unpunished. Days after the election, Ken Raymond, the chair of the local Republican Party, filed a protest with the county elections board, claiming that Tsujii’s use of the administrative password “potentially compromised” the election.

According to the protest, "it is unknown, but certainly plausible that during the time that the machines should have been shut down but weren't, that unauthorized ballots were entered, other data was tampered with or some other incident occurred (possibly including electronic access) that could affect the outcome of the election."

The Forsyth elections board dismissed the protest. Irregularities had occurred, officials said, but there was no evidence of results tampering.

So the Forsyth GOP appealed to the N.C. State Board of Elections, where its protest sits now with no meeting scheduled. As a result, election winners — including many incumbents — will be delayed from taking their oaths of office early in December. Dec. 5 was the scheduled date for Forsyth County commissioners; Dec. 6 for members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board; Dec. 12 for Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.

To be clear, the Forsyth GOP says it has confidence in the election results.

But that's not how its protest reads.

They want the chance to make their case — that some tampering could have occurred — and they’re asking for a “(f)ull forensic examination of the 108 tabulators by forensic experts to assure that compromised credentials were not used and that no other access to the machines occurred, given the extraordinary security breach and compromise of access credentials publicly,” according to their protest.

So … “extraordinary security breach”? No one would deny the irregularity of the process. But given the tabulator audit logs, which revealed no tampering; and given the complete chain of custody and the reconciliation of the vote history with the number of ballots cast; given that all precincts were staffed by poll observers who had nothing suspicious to report; and given that the mandated hand count of two precincts matched the machine outcomes; essentially, given that the whole process has been transparent with no suspicious discrepancies, the phrase seems a little ... out there.

Some see the protest as another Republican attempt to undermine faith in the election process — which seems a regular theme now when they lose. Dan Besse, a newly elected member of the Board of Commissioners, called the protest "a partisan effort to support a meritless claim that our election process is not secure."

But even though their protest seems exaggerated, at least the party isn’t claiming widespread voter fraud. That’s good; it would be irresponsible.

Such claims could also backfire. Republicans who don’t trust elections might stop showing up at the voting booth.

We have no doubt that Tsujii and other election officials have learned from this experience and will use their knowledge to improve procedures for the next election.

We wish the Forsyth GOP would move on; their complaint will cause inconveniences to the transfer of office.

But they have the right to protest. They have the right to appeal to the state. With hope, this will eventually reassure the public that our elections and election officials are operating with integrity.

We trust the process.