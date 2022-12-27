Our view: Facing our new weather extremes

Welcome to the real real.

What we’ve been experiencing this last week — daytime temperatures in the teens, nighttime in the single digits — is the result of an arctic cold-air blast that led to a wide-spread bomb cyclone — a weather phenomenon that occurs when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly, leading temperatures to also drop very quickly. The result has placed us on the edge of blizzard conditions that struck much of the U.S. with snow, high winds and subzero temperatures.

Here, it was uncomfortable, yes. Bone-chilling. And a little inconvenient for those who lost power for brief periods. It will likely lead to shockingly high heating bills as the month ends.

But it could have been worse. We could have been in Buffalo, N.Y., where, despite winter chills being a way of life, 28 people have died as more than 49 inches of snow fell, according to Associated Press reports. Victims were found in cars, homes and embedded in snow banks. It’s a disaster that will resound in that city for decades to come.

Across the country, more than 50 weather-related deaths have been reported.

It was also worse, believe it or not, in southern state Texas, where icy temperatures and strong winds strained the state’s independent power grid (much of the state is disconnected from the national grid), leaving more than 77,000 customers without power as utilities instituted rolling blackouts. The price of heat rose more than 400% during the worst of the storm.

This is our new reality: Weather extremes.

And it’s not just cold weather. The world is experiencing more droughts, more flooding and higher temperatures that increase heat-related strokes and deaths.

Category-4 Hurricane Ian struck Florida and South Carolina in September, killing more than 100 people and causing an estimated $50-65 billion worth of damage.

Two stretches of the Mississippi River were closed to commercial traffic in October because drought reduced the famed river’s water level.

“The important thing is that the trend in disasters is increasing,” Stanford University environment director Chris Field said last week. “And it will continue to increase until we halt the warming.”

And if we don’t, then we’ll have to pay more. Preparing communities to handle these extremes will require more insulation in homes and businesses; more contamination protections for water supplies; hardening road structures and bridges; and building sea walls in coastal areas.

And increasing emergency response programs. President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill was passed just in time.

With circumstances like these, it matters little whether the oil we burn comes from the U.S. or Saudi Arabia. What matters is that we keep burning it, putting more and more carbon into the atmosphere, which traps more heat and generates more energy and more weather extremes.

If only our politicians had acted decades ago when they were first warned by the scientific community. That would have been the fiscally responsible thing to do.

But that’s hard to do when the deep pockets of gas and oil corporations feed the campaigns of both Democratic and Republican politicians — some of whom, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, to this day loathe to even say the words “climate change.”

It’s not too late to turn the tide, but it would take effort. We can educate ourselves. We can support political leaders who prioritize clean energy solutions over culture wars. And we can accept that we truly are all in this together. Putting one more Tesla on the road won’t do it; coordinated efforts are required. The rains, the floods, the droughts truly do fall on the just and the unjust.

We can’t all fly away to Cancun when the weather gets rough. But we can make things better here. If we will.