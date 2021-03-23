Our view: Fair treatment for LGBTQ people

“We must challenge those laws,” council member Kevin Mundy said. “So many laws, especially when it comes to civil rights, municipalities and states challenge the federal government. At some point soon, we will be on the right side of history when we make sure that I and my fellow members of the LGBTQ community have the same rights as everyone else.”

Some have claimed that there’s no actual threat to LGBTQ people. They and their experiences say otherwise.

“Most people don’t realize that individuals can be denied health care, lose jobs or face other forms of discrimination for things like wearing a natural hairstyle or being pregnant,” Chris Smith, a member of a coalition that worked for the passage of the ordinances, told the Journal earlier this month. “So, we believe it’s important to make this ordinance broad enough to cover folks who fall through the cracks when it comes to protections — as other cities and counties in North Carolina have done.”

Last June, the Trump administration tried to eliminate federal health care and health insurance protections for LGBTQ people, which would have allowed medical providers to refuse to treat them. Federal courts blocked the attempt.