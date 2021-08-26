Our view: Farewell, August

With a few days remaining, we eagerly anticipate the end of August and, we hope, a swift and merciful fall. Though we may turn the calendar page, it’s the path of the planet that will eventually take us from heated misery — the result of the proximity of our hemisphere to the sun, source and sustainer of our lives — to the cooler season that usually brings our foliage to colorful life and colorful sweaters to our shoulders.
There are a few days, maybe a couple of weeks, left for the summer pleasures: a dip in the Yadkin River, ice-cold, homemade lemonade, messy watermelon.
We’ve passed the official dog days of summer — July 3 to Aug. 11 — but they seem to have left their heat behind. These last few 90-plus degree days have brought miserable to many. The temperatures have been stifling.
Still, a few signs worthy of The Old Farmer’s Almanac remind us that the wheel of time continues to turn: streams of leaves falling from trees; the sun rising later and setting sooner; Halloween candy appearing on grocery store shelves.
It’s easy to romanticize this time of year, as if we were Tom Sawyer goin’ fishin’. And to some, the hotter the better. But the heat can have dire consequences, too.
August 2020 was the second-warmest on record for the entire planet since global record-keeping began in 1880, NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information reported last year. But with the same organization declaring July 2021 as the hottest month ever recorded, we won’t be surprised if we learn later that this August’s temperatures surpassed any before.
A couple of weeks ago we wrote, “Our planet is in extreme peril.” The truth is that the planet will continue no matter what we do; it’s life on the planet that’s in peril.
Deaths associated with extreme heat have been on the rise for several years.
About 700 people in the U.S. die from heat-related causes most years, according to the CDC. But that number is expected to rise dramatically in the future. Nearly 800 people died during this year's triple-digit June/July heatwave in the Northeast.
And the worst sufferers are in low-income communities, which are less likely to have the resources to cope. Nearly 20% of Americans with incomes below $20,000 don’t use air conditioning at home, according to a 2015 federal survey.
And so the trajectory will go until — unless — we elect representatives who will take the threat of climate change seriously. We don’t have to continue on this path. And, in fact, we can benefit, environmentally and economically, by changing the trajectory with a plan like the market-based, bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
The solution is there. It’s all a matter of political will and public action.
It’s also unfortunate that we’ve taken steps backward this summer when it comes to COVID-19. Six COVID deaths were reported in Forsyth County this week — deaths that, at this point, could have been and should have been prevented.
Statewide, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are closing in on the record high set in January — today’s 3,403 to January’s 3,990 — the Journal’s Richard Craver reported Thursday.
An additional six COVID deaths were reported in Forsyth County this week, making a total of 442 deaths and 41,524 cases since the pandemic began.
About 94% of all new cases and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals, local and state health officials told the Journal.
We join others in wondering at those who refuse to take the virus seriously, who refuse to take the vaccine or practice masking and proper distancing, until they become ill — then rush to the doctor, to the emergency room. We’ve been inundated with so many cautionary tales from our own state and others — when will they learn? What will it take?
Let’s be clear: We don’t want victims of the virus to be turned away. We don’t want them to refrain from seeking help.
But we wish they’d have the wisdom to learn from the experiences of others, including religious leaders and legislators, who downplayed the virus until they succumbed themselves. The time to act, for one’s own benefit as well as that of one’s family and the community, is now.
Someday this will all be over. As the month winds down and the seasons change, they do so with this assurance for all of us: This, too, shall pass.