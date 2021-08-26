Our view: Farewell, August

Statewide, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are closing in on the record high set in January — today’s 3,403 to January’s 3,990 — the Journal’s Richard Craver reported Thursday.

An additional six COVID deaths were reported in Forsyth County this week, making a total of 442 deaths and 41,524 cases since the pandemic began.

About 94% of all new cases and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals, local and state health officials told the Journal.

We join others in wondering at those who refuse to take the virus seriously, who refuse to take the vaccine or practice masking and proper distancing, until they become ill — then rush to the doctor, to the emergency room. We’ve been inundated with so many cautionary tales from our own state and others — when will they learn? What will it take?

Let’s be clear: We don’t want victims of the virus to be turned away. We don’t want them to refrain from seeking help.

But we wish they’d have the wisdom to learn from the experiences of others, including religious leaders and legislators, who downplayed the virus until they succumbed themselves. The time to act, for one’s own benefit as well as that of one’s family and the community, is now.

Someday this will all be over. As the month winds down and the seasons change, they do so with this assurance for all of us: This, too, shall pass.