Our view: Farewell, Redmond; we hardly knew you

We were stunned and saddened last week to learn that our symphony’s conductor and music director, Timothy Redmond, had resigned, effective immediately.
It doesn’t seem like it’s been almost two years since Redmond first came to Winston-Salem. But his first regular performance — we’re not counting his audition — as conductor of the Winston-Salem Symphony, in a program that included Haydn, Mozart and Stravinsky, occurred way back in October 2019. His solid and well-received debut set a standard that he maintained during his time with us.
But then a devastating pandemic struck and life became more complicated.
“Goodness, what a difference a pandemic makes,” Redmond said in a statement last week. “I’ve been unbelievably fortunate to have had the opportunity to be so creative and to make so many projects happen in so many places, but this summer has made me realize that perhaps there’s such a thing as too much travel. And so, although it’s heartbreaking to have to do so, I’ve made the decision that commuting to Winston-Salem is not sustainable for me (or the planet) anymore. With the full support of the amazing and dedicated team at the Symphony, I’m bowing out before I burn out.”
Redmond, couldn’t you have given us, say, two years’ notice?
But, of course, directing the symphony was already a tough challenge, given his other day jobs as music director of the Cambridge Philharmonic and professor of conducting at the Guildhall School in London. Stamina and enthusiasm can only carry one through so many trans-Atlantic commutes — made worse, no doubt, by necessary but uncomfortable airline masking requirements and whatever else international travelers have to suffer through at this time.
"He played an instrumental role in the tremendous expansion of our digital presence, something that we will continue to enhance for existing and new audiences," Merritt Vale, the symphony's president and chief executive said. "We have learned a great deal from Tim, and he will be missed."
We echo the sentiment. Acquiring Redmond’s expertise and polish was a significant feather in the cap of the City of Arts and Entertainment. We wish him well in every future endeavor.
And, we’ll say, losing him, especially so suddenly, smarts. Sometimes our best investments — like, perhaps, the Dell computer factory we hosted for a few years in the 2010s — don’t pan out as we would like.
Our symphony is talented and dedicated enough to continue and find new ways in which to thrive.
The symphony had already adjusted to COVID demands last year by postponing several concerts, reducing the pay of key leadership members, furloughing several employees — and by producing a series of “Symphony Serenades,” with small ensembles performing in homes and gardens in the community. Its “Musician Moments” series on its Facebook and YouTube channels brought viewers into the homes of symphony musicians for performances and conversations.
The symphony also organized a fund to help players who were out of work because of COVID that surpassed its $50,000 goal. It also benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program and Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, Carol Reeve, the symphony's board chairwoman, told the Journal’s Fran Daniel.
The symphony adapted as well as any artistic organization could.
And we’re sure that it will continue to bounce back.
The symphony had organized what looked to be a creative and exciting season for 2021-22, its 75th season, in some cases partnering with other local artists, like playwright Nathan Ross Freeman. Enlisting saxophonist Branford Marsalis for a performance in March 2022 was a coup. We'd like to see the schedule remain intact. That may depend on finding the proper guest conductors.
Fortunately, some conductors have already started contacting the symphony, Reeve said last week.
Redmond’s departure, sad as it is, should serve as a reminder that in tough times like these, the arts are essential to keep us motivated and, when needed, comforted. Music has the ability to uplift and encourage, as well as to allow us to experience and express our sadness. An orchestra, playing complex and expressive music, can move its audience like no other group of performers.
We look forward to the Winston-Salem Symphony’s continued presence and success in our community.
Correction
An Aug. 27 editorial misstated the name of Nashville radio host Phil Valentine and the date of his death from COVID, Aug. 21.