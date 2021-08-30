Our view: Farewell, Redmond; we hardly knew you

We were stunned and saddened last week to learn that our symphony’s conductor and music director, Timothy Redmond, had resigned, effective immediately.

It doesn’t seem like it’s been almost two years since Redmond first came to Winston-Salem. But his first regular performance — we’re not counting his audition — as conductor of the Winston-Salem Symphony, in a program that included Haydn, Mozart and Stravinsky, occurred way back in October 2019. His solid and well-received debut set a standard that he maintained during his time with us.

But then a devastating pandemic struck and life became more complicated.

“Goodness, what a difference a pandemic makes,” Redmond said in a statement last week. “I’ve been unbelievably fortunate to have had the opportunity to be so creative and to make so many projects happen in so many places, but this summer has made me realize that perhaps there’s such a thing as too much travel. And so, although it’s heartbreaking to have to do so, I’ve made the decision that commuting to Winston-Salem is not sustainable for me (or the planet) anymore. With the full support of the amazing and dedicated team at the Symphony, I’m bowing out before I burn out.”

Redmond, couldn’t you have given us, say, two years’ notice?