Our view: Faster than the speed of sound: A game-changer

And it would be built here, in a plant that would break ground in 2022.

The deal is expected to be finalized within 30 to 90 days. And if this all comes to pass, it would be, yes, transformative, for the Triad economy.

Boom Supersonic would closely follow another cutting-edge project, a Toyota electric car battery plant that will be built at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

Both Boom Supersonic and the battery plant are forward-looking ventures based on where the technology is going, not where it is.

Boom also would build on an already-impressive base of aerospace companies in the airport area, including Hondajet, HAECO, Cessna and FedEx.

Hondajet, in particular, has much in common with Boom. Headquartered in Greensboro, with a manufacturing facility in Burlington, that company also is based on innovation — in Hondajet’s case, a compact, personal jet designed primarily for small groups of travelers.

Then there are the jobs. Boom Supersonic would employ at least 1,750 workers at an average annual salary of $60,000. The company’s total overall investment in the Triad is projected to be at least $500 million.