Our view: Fighting to improve UNC

Gov. Roy Cooper fired the first shot in what could be a prolonged battle last month when he announced a new commission tasked with making recommendations on our state’s vaunted university system. The commission will recommend possible changes to how the boards guiding the University of North Carolina System and its 17 member schools are chosen.

Those who currently select the boards — members of the Republican-dominated legislature — have expressed their lack of enthusiasm for the commission. But it’s a necessary first step to protect taxpayers’ investment in our university system and to right a ship that has listed starboard. We’ll watch for their recommendations with interest — and with hope that the legislature will be persuaded to take their recommendations seriously.

The legislators who currently choose UNC boards didn’t always have a monopoly on the job. The ability of the governor’s office to appoint some campus trustee board positions was eliminated by the legislature after Cooper won the office. They now have a lock on the UNC System — one they’ve used at times to turn students into political pawns, as in the era of the HB2 “bathroom bill,” when they tried to impose harmful limitations on where some UNC students could relieve themselves. Questions have also arisen over Republican-appointed board members who have improperly tried to influence university hiring and contract decisions, as well as, in one case, a student election. A couple of board members sought university chancellorships for themselves.

In the name of preventing over-politicization, they overly politicized the university system.

But despite the legislature’s lock on board appointees, Cooper has every right to appoint the commission to study the issue — he’s appointed several members already, including prominent Democrats and Republicans — and every reason to do so.

“The UNC system is the envy of the nation for what we have built here,” Cooper said at an Executive Mansion news conference last month. “But there are signs of trouble that come when all of the appointed leaders are chosen by too few ... we have an appointed university leadership that doesn’t come close to reflecting our diversity.”

His comments were echoed by commission co-chair and former system president Margaret Spellings: “Our public universities, especially, must be places where every person feels welcome, heard and represented. We must leave our unique self-interests — be they political, geographic or institutional — at the door and we must be what I call organized for success.”

She’s right. A state-sponsored institution that is used by all segments of our population, including racial minorities and women, must have leadership that represents all segments of our population, including racial minorities and women.

Leadership also cannot be the providence of only one political view.

Spellings, also a U.S. education secretary under President George W. Bush, left in 2019 after expressing frustration with interference from GOP lawmakers.

Commission co-chair Tom Ross, a former UNC system president, was ousted for political reasons — despite being an experienced and effective leader, he was a Democrat. Ross is also a former Guilford County Superior Court judge and a former head of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation in Winston-Salem.

We believe these two seasoned and fair-minded individuals will have the best interests of the university system at heart. They have been and still are public servants.

The commission’s recommendations will come with no enforcement power. The public may have to press the case, as it should; the UNC system is the people’s system. It should be run in the best “to be rather than to seem” fashion, not as a political toy.