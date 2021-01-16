Our view: Fire department begins a conversation

The consultants also said that the city should do more to encourage diversity in hiring; while about 34% of the city’s population is Black, African-Americans constitute only 21% of the fire department’s staff — and only 13% of fire captains are Black.

The report made other suggestions, such as requiring diversity training for fire department employees and establishing a firm anti-hazing policy.

Omnibus had expressed reservations about the report before the consultants were hired. We hope they’ll see this as affirmation of their concerns and a starting point for further conversation.

The city should certainly take the recommendations seriously and implement some changes, especially instituting thorough diversity training.

We count on our fire department, first of all, to be responsive when needed. And firefighters will respond to life-threatening circumstances with better efficiency and expertise if they work together smoothly.

That can’t be done adequately unless they trust and respect each other.

In July when the allegations were first coming to light, Thomas Penn, a 27-year veteran of the fire department, said, “Silence doesn’t heal the wounds inflicted by injustice.” He’s right.

The nation is now involved in an unprecedented conversation about racism and discrimination that is, at times, difficult and painful — but completely necessary if we’re to move forward together. The city and the fire department have an opportunity to set an example for other agencies and other cities. We hope they’ll take it.