Our view: Florida condo collapse is a harbinger

As do ours.

Relatives of known residents have streamed to the site, some to shout messages to loved ones possibly buried deep inside the pile.

“We are just waiting for answers. That’s what we want,” Dianne Ohayon, whose parents, Myriam and Arnie Notkin, were in the building, told The Associated Press. “It’s hard to go through these long days and we haven’t gotten any answers yet.”

Part of the frustration for those waiting is that the rescue effort is taking so long. But it must be done deliberately. “If there is a void space, we want to make sure we’re given every possibility of a survivor,” Alan Cominsky, chief of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, said. “That’s why we can’t just go in and move things erratically, because that’s going to have the worst outcome possible.”

Needless to say, the more time that passes, the less likely it is that any further survivors will be found. Still, we hope.

We hope and worry and wait.

Of course, it’s natural to ask why such a thing would happen. We might expect it in other countries, but not on the beachfront in a well-to-do Florida community.