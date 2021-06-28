Our view: Florida condo collapse is a harbinger

Many of us have been following the developing story of the collapsed Florida condo with trepidation and the awareness that such tragedies are possible anywhere, if proper precautions aren’t taken. Even as we hope for the best — for further survivors to be found — and mourn the loss of those who were caught in the wreckage, some lessons have become evident.
The building, a 12-story residential condominium on the oceanfront in Florida’s Miami-Dade County, just north of Miami Beach, collapsed unexpectedly on Thursday in a huge rumble of dust and scattered debris. As we go to press, 10 deaths have been reported and more than 150 people are still missing.
Search-and-rescue efforts began almost immediately following the building’s collapse, with several teams working around the clock and hundreds of team members on standby ready to rotate in.
Responders have used some of the most advanced strategies and technology, including a “trench” cut through the debris in hopes of reaching deeply buried victims; dogs trained to sniff out humans; and a microwave radar device developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Department of Homeland Security that “sees” through up to 8 inches of solid concrete.
President Biden authorized the deployment of two FEMA-supported search and rescue teams and, in a statement, said: “This is an unimaginably difficult time for the families enduring this tragedy. For those who are waiting in anguish for word of their loved ones as search and rescue efforts continue in the aftermath of this catastrophic incident, the pain of the uncertainty is an added, heartbreaking burden. My heart goes out to every single person suffering during this awful moment.”
As do ours.
Relatives of known residents have streamed to the site, some to shout messages to loved ones possibly buried deep inside the pile.
“We are just waiting for answers. That’s what we want,” Dianne Ohayon, whose parents, Myriam and Arnie Notkin, were in the building, told The Associated Press. “It’s hard to go through these long days and we haven’t gotten any answers yet.”
Part of the frustration for those waiting is that the rescue effort is taking so long. But it must be done deliberately. “If there is a void space, we want to make sure we’re given every possibility of a survivor,” Alan Cominsky, chief of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, said. “That’s why we can’t just go in and move things erratically, because that’s going to have the worst outcome possible.”
Needless to say, the more time that passes, the less likely it is that any further survivors will be found. Still, we hope.
We hope and worry and wait.
Of course, it’s natural to ask why such a thing would happen. We might expect it in other countries, but not on the beachfront in a well-to-do Florida community.
We know now that the building was dilapidated and in need of repair. The owners of the building’s 136 units were just days away from a deadline that required them to begin making more than $9 million in major repairs. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that an alleged error in the condo’s design led to major structural damage.
But officials cautioned that it will take a long time to determine the immediate cause of the collapse.
We’ll learn more over time, but even at this point, a couple of conclusions are obvious:
For all the scorn some express about a proliferation of red-tape regulations that delay construction projects and increase their costs, cutting corners and failing to maintain stringent standards can lead to tragedy. It’s necessary for all projects, public and private, to meet recommended safety standards from knowledgeable professionals.
As we’ve noted before, our national infrastructure is crumbling. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the nation’s infrastructure — our roads, bridges, airports, schools and the rest — a D+ grade. We’ll see many more such disasters if we don’t act.
Congress must support the bipartisan national infrastructure deal recently reached by members of the Senate. Naysayers and obstructionists cannot be allowed to sabotage their efforts — especially not for any sense of political gain. It’s time to put partisanship aside and act.
Lives are at stake.