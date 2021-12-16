Our view: Flurry of sexual assault claims is maddening

But we’re still left angered beyond belief at the profile these claims present — of children given into the hands of perverted adults and the likelihood that others knew, but turned away. That any of these crimes occurred represents a severe failure of oversight and accountability among some of our most treasured institutions.

These institutions have otherwise done so much good for their young wards. In many cases, they provided sustenance, education and support, giving children the wherewithal to make something of themselves and contribute to society. We’ve been proud that these institutions have been parts of our community.

So now, the fact that these abuses may have existed, almost in the light of day, can’t help but create doubt and discouragement, as well as sheer outrage. It’s nothing less than a betrayal, not only of the children who trusted them, but of every one of their supporters.