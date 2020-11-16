Our view: For inmates, COVID shouldn't be a death sentence

The state prison system has taken steps to mitigate the threat, including increased testing, decreased prison transfers and releasing up to 700 prisoners through an Extended Limits of Confinement program. The prison population is at the lowest it has been since the early 2000s, authorities say.

But more should be done.

Some will feel little sympathy for prison inmates, assuming them to be bad people who are getting what they deserve.

But death by COVID was not part of their sentences.

Some will assume that if they’re released, they’ll just go out and commit more crimes — essentially punishing them for crimes that have not been committed.

Ironically, though many are trapped within prison walls, the virus is not trapped there.

"This is not just a matter of the public safety and the lives of incarcerated people, but community health as well,” Leah Kang, an attorney with ACLU of North Carolina Legal Foundation, told ABC11 News. “There are prison staff that comes in and out of those prisons every day that return to their families every day. There are communities surrounding these prisons that are at risk because our state is failing to manage the state prison population."