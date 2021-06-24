Our view: Get out — and place your order

Throughout the last year, we’ve been saddened by the closure of some unique restaurants and other local businesses that helped make Winston-Salem special. The most recent victim of changing consumer patterns — some of which occurred before COVID — was Cloverdale Kitchen, which served its last meal on June 18.
"This is an iconic place in Winston," one customer, Barry Boyd, told the Journal’s Michael Hastings last week. "And these places are disappearing, which is sad."
He’s right. Like the Lighthouse, which closed in September, and Bib’s Downtown, which closed at the end of December, Cloverdale Kitchen will be missed. But they all leave behind rich memories.
The restaurant business is not the most secure venture at any time, and COVID only made the struggle worse.
But warm, welcoming restaurants and bars are essential. They often become our second or third homes, favored places for fun, social contact and relaxation. Those that last for decades — Cloverdale Kitchen opened in 1968 — serving good food and providing livelihoods for multiple employees, are still portraits of success.
As we begin to come out of the pandemic, it’s encouraging to see new restaurants and other developments arising — and the return of some that, by necessity, closed their doors temporarily.
District 924, a new soul-food restaurant, opened on Father's Day at the Marshall Street site of several previous beloved restaurants. It features a spacious and pleasant patio that seats about 140 and will provide a venue once more for occasional live jazz.
After closing following a fire in 2019, Mr. Barbecue on Peters Creek Parkway reopened in May to long, appreciative lines.
As for dessert, Chilly-Philly, selling Philadelphia water ice, just opened in the strip center behind Arby’s on Knollwood Street.
Momo Ashi, a new bubble tea shop, is scheduled to open soon in the Whitaker Square shopping center. And a new bar, Eastern Standard — classy name — is coming to Burke Street in the space formerly occupied by Old Winston Social Club.
Ted’s Kickin’ Chicken in Pfafftown promises to reopen soon under new ownership with a refurbished dining room and recipes — and the previous owners are looking for a new location.
Slappy’s Chicken, closed for renovations in February, is expected to reopen at some point.
Hope du Jour, Crisis Control Ministry’s annual fundraiser sponsored by hundreds of local restaurants and other local businesses, was cancelled this year, a victim of the virus. Instead, the nonprofit organization has turned the table by inviting the public to support the businesses that supported its work over the years in a campaign it calls “Hungry for Hope: Eat local. Give hope.” For a list of businesses that well deserve our support, visit hopedujour.org.
We were disappointed to learn that Simply Mac, also opening this week, is not a mac and cheese restaurant. But it’ll probably be a welcome addition to fans of Apple computers.
We still hold out hope for the return of other downtown staples like Local Artisan and Murphy’s Lunch.
Man cannot live by bread and pasta alone, of course. After a year spent largely performing via Zoom, the Winston-Salem Symphony is preparing a live-performance 2021-22 season with highlights that include a play written by our own Nathan Ross Freeman; a piece written by local composer and music teacher Margaret Sandresky; and a concert featuring acclaimed saxophonist Branford Marsalis.
In addition, Aperture Cinema, our downtown arthouse theater, is back to screening creative and thought-provoking films before live audiences. It’s a welcome return.
The Dash is back, too. There’s nothing like sitting in the stands with a hot dog and beer.
It’s surprising to think that the number of downtown residents has grown from 675 in 2000 to 10,000 today. It’s also surprising that downtown does not yet have a grocery store.
These are, of course, only a few of the many options available.
It’s inspiring to see the city come back to life. We hope for new business opportunities for local entrepreneurs who will leave their imprint on the City of Arts and Innovation.