Our view: Get out — and place your order

Throughout the last year, we’ve been saddened by the closure of some unique restaurants and other local businesses that helped make Winston-Salem special. The most recent victim of changing consumer patterns — some of which occurred before COVID — was Cloverdale Kitchen, which served its last meal on June 18.

"This is an iconic place in Winston," one customer, Barry Boyd, told the Journal’s Michael Hastings last week. "And these places are disappearing, which is sad."

He’s right. Like the Lighthouse, which closed in September, and Bib’s Downtown, which closed at the end of December, Cloverdale Kitchen will be missed. But they all leave behind rich memories.

The restaurant business is not the most secure venture at any time, and COVID only made the struggle worse.

But warm, welcoming restaurants and bars are essential. They often become our second or third homes, favored places for fun, social contact and relaxation. Those that last for decades — Cloverdale Kitchen opened in 1968 — serving good food and providing livelihoods for multiple employees, are still portraits of success.