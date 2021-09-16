Our view: Give us the Carolina Classic

That’s not just true for the children.

And as council member Robert Clark said, “If we wait until there is no risk, we would never have school again, we would never have ball games.”

That’s true. Considering the reluctance of the unvaccinated, who have withstood every carrot and stick we’ve tossed their way so far, this may be the best we ever get. Those who have behaved responsibly deserve to live freely again.

Concluding so, though, could consign some fools to death. We’d prefer not to do that.

Of course, that situation could be avoided if the unvaccinated would just roll up their sleeves and take one for the team.

Some have said on social media that they won’t be going to the fair anyway because of its two-year-old name-change, from “Dixie Classic” to “Carolina Classic,” in an attempt to appeal to more people.

Well, as long as they’re going to be adult about it …

As we’ve said before, whatever its name, the fair is fun. And most people, rather than get hung up on semantics, will say, “Are you going to the fair?” “I went to the fair last night.” “Look what I won at the fair.”