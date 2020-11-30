Our view: Giving warmth

With the turkey either behind us or filling out this week’s sandwiches, we’ve officially entered the holiday season — a time when the sun sinks low, the thermometer struggles to rise, we don our coats and scarves, and think about family, friends and other blessings — and we think about those less fortunate. Charles Dickens may have invented Ebenezer Scrooge, but he didn’t invent poverty. Every winter, we find people in need who remind the better-to-do among us — which likely includes almost everyone reading these words — that sharing is both necessary and a blessing to the giver.

Officers with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office walk the streets and see the needs. So several of them were in east Winston last week, participating in a coat and hat giveaway organized by Sgt. Dwayne Little.

After seeing the way people pile on layers of sweaters and thin jackets in the winter, Little put out the call for help and his fellow officers responded — as did Hanesbrands subsidiary Champion, which added a substantial donation of coats, gloves, hats and socks.

“What we're called to do is help the least of us,” Little told the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell.