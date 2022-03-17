Our view: Good government

We don’t expect “Kumbaya” to break out on the Senate floor anytime soon, but Congress as a whole deserves credit for recently reaching bipartisan agreement on legislation that benefits the American people. Three items stand out from earlier this month.

One is the sweeping reform bill to assist the United States Postal Service. Following strong support in the House, 342-92, the bill passed the Senate by a large majority, 79-19, including the votes of our two senators, Thom Tillis and Richard Burr. President Biden is expected to sign it forthwith.

“I am proud to have helped secure Senate passage so North Carolinians who count on the USPS to deliver prescriptions and utilize their services to facilitate commerce and pay their bills can receive prompt and reliable service,” Tillis said in a statement.

The reform bill eliminates a uniquely stringent and disruptive requirement to pre-fund retiree health benefits while ensuring six-day-a-week mail delivery and providing a new fleet of delivery vehicles. This should provide a great sigh of relief to people who rely on the USPS.

Another accomplishment was passing the $1.5 trillion spending package that sends further military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and funds the federal government through the end of September, passed by the Senate, 68-31, and immediately signed by Biden.

The bill also provides $1.45 billion toward managing the volume of migrants arriving at the Southern border, $4 billion for rural development programs and $3.2 billion to support the production of clean and affordable energy sources.

The bill also reauthorizes the Violence Against Women Act — which provides resources to victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence — which Congress allowed to expire in 2019.

There’s no consensus on every item in the spending bill. We particularly don’t like the reduction of requested funding for climate change programs, which could have long-term repercussions. But both parties accomplished some of their goals, and compromise sure beats the government-shutdown brinksmanship that became too prevalent with the rise of the tea party.

The third accomplishment is the bill to make daylight saving time permanent, which passed the Senate by unanimous consent, bringing our bleary-eyed, twice-a-year circadian clock adjustment to an end — after a final switch in November 2023. The bill now goes to the House, which we hope will be just as accommodating.

This is the kind of government we like to see: active, functional and beneficial to all. That doesn’t mean that it can’t err. It doesn’t mean that debate isn’t necessary.

But the days of obstruction for the sake of obstruction — for political showmanship — should come to an end. They served no one.

Let’s encourage our legislators to build on this.