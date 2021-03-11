Our view: Good news

In 2021, spring begins on the vernal equinox, Saturday, March 20.
Let’s not wait. This weekend is a perfectly good weekend to celebrate springtime (marred by the loss of an hour on Sunday, but let’s not talk about that yet), with temperatures expected to be moderate and the sun lingering an extra minute every evening. In addition, a variety of good things have been happening in our communities. Let’s make the most of it.
First of all, The Streatery is returning to downtown Winston-Salem. From 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Fourth Street will be closed to all but pedestrian traffic from Spruce to Liberty streets so that hungry people can sit outside in pleasant weather and get their feed on together.
Participating businesses include Recreation Billiards, Bull’s Tavern, Canteen Still Life, La Cingada, Jeffrey Adams, Mellow Mushroom, Washington Perk and Provisions, Camino Bakery, Local Artisan, Jimmy Johns’, Mystic Ginger, XCaret Mexican Grill, Sir Winston Wine Loft, Brother’s Pizzeria, Downtown Thai, Charm Thai, King’s Crab Shack, Tate’s Craft Cocktail and Thirsty Pallet, the Journal’s Michael Hastings reported earlier this week.
Masks are still required until diners are seated. Not only does The Streatery promise happy dining, but it also provides another opportunity for residents to participate in the Take Out Pledge, a grassroots effort brought to town by James Douglas, a local bartender, and promoted by the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership.
Participants visit and buy from local shops — including restaurants — and then share their experiences and goods in photos on social media using the hashtag #takeoutpledgews. It’s a good way to have fun while promoting local commerce.
Those who can’t venture out but still want to help can still purchase gift cards from many local businesses.
One reason we expect good crowds for these and other activities — like the “Spring into Reading” book party being held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in Parkland Park — is the nice weather. Another is that so many residents have been vaccinated — some, twice. More than 100,000 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Forsyth County since we started receiving vaccines in early January. About 16.3% of county residents have received one dose, 10.6% have received both.
And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have given the OK for vaccinated people to meet under less stringent conditions: in small groups with low-risk individuals without wearing a mask — two weeks after receiving a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson “one and done” vaccine.
It’s encouraging that so many in our area have been vaccinated, even though in many cases, scheduling an opportunity has required vigilance and repeated attempts. As readers have told us, being vaccinated provides a significant sense of relief, knowing that the likelihood of being infected, or infecting others, has been greatly diminished.
Another notable weekend event: The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, working in conjunction with Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health, will host a mass vaccination clinic today, Saturday and Sunday, featuring the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Staff plans to vaccinate 8,400 people.
Each dose brings us closer to community safety. Every shot in an arm is like a shot in the community’s reserve of hope and enthusiasm — bringing us one step closer to recovery from the deadly pandemic that has dogged us for the last year.
And just in time, the COVID relief bill that President Biden signed into law yesterday will help keep business doors open and mortgages paid.
Now for the bad news: We lose an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday as the nation returns to daylight saving time. Whose dumb idea was this, anyway?
And a reminder: However promising our situation feels, we can’t abandon caution now. Following a five-month low, Forsyth County experienced a slight increase in infections this week. Carelessness can cost us. But if we maintain the course, continue practicing the proper safety measures, our promising, budding spring will bloom into light.