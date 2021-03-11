Our view: Good news

Participants visit and buy from local shops — including restaurants — and then share their experiences and goods in photos on social media using the hashtag #takeoutpledgews. It’s a good way to have fun while promoting local commerce.

Those who can’t venture out but still want to help can still purchase gift cards from many local businesses.

One reason we expect good crowds for these and other activities — like the “Spring into Reading” book party being held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in Parkland Park — is the nice weather. Another is that so many residents have been vaccinated — some, twice. More than 100,000 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Forsyth County since we started receiving vaccines in early January. About 16.3% of county residents have received one dose, 10.6% have received both.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have given the OK for vaccinated people to meet under less stringent conditions: in small groups with low-risk individuals without wearing a mask — two weeks after receiving a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson “one and done” vaccine.