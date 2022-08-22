Our view: Good officers needed

A recent incident in the Forsyth County Jail is a reminder that police work is not easy or glamorous. It requires guts and it requires cool heads. Fortunately, our officers seem to have an abundance of both.

And, fortunately, they have Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough to advocate passionately for them.

The incident started with a Walkertown man who is being held in the jail on a charge of murder, among other crimes that reveal a history of violence. On Aug. 12, officers conducted a search of his cell after learning that he might be holding a shank — a knife he filed from a property box.

During the search, he allegedly attacked a female officer and then assaulted a male officer who came to help her. Subsequently, the female officer received a concussion, a fractured orbital bone and a black eye and the male officer suffered a brain bleed, a concussion, a dislocated shoulder and a torn calf muscle, Maj. Robert Whitaker of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told the Journal.

The inmate was subdued forcefully and is now being charged with two counts of assault on detention employees, inflicting serious injury and possession of a weapon as a prisoner.

Following the incident, the inmate’s mother complained on social media that he’d been “brutally beaten at the jail by (a detention officer) so severely, he had to be taken to the hospital.”

At that point, Kimbrough responded in two separate Facebook posts, defending the officers. He invited the inmate’s mother to the sheriff’s office to see a video recording of the fight — an invitation she accepted.

“What I said to her was that ‘You owe the public an apology. You owe this community an apology,’” Kimbrough said at a subsequent news conference. “I take issue with anybody who tries to separate this community. We work too damn hard to bring us together.”

The Journal has been unable to contact her.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill also watched the video footage and agreed that criminal charges were warranted. Life is going to be even more difficult for the inmate.

And it’s going to be difficult for the officers who were assaulted. They’ve both been released from the hospital but are not ready to return to work, Kimbrough said. And while their wounds may heal, they will endure and remember the psychological trauma of being beaten for the rest of their lives, Kimbrough said.

Working in the jail is dangerous. “It’s a very stressful place,” Kimbrough said. “And when we have incidents like that, it heightens the awareness of everybody.”

Detention officers and deputies at the jail “see people at the lowest and worst points of their lives,” O’Neill said. “But they are law-enforcement officers, and they deserve the respect of this community.” We agree.

That’s not to say that all officers are perfect; some err dramatically. The killing of Breonna Taylor and the murder of George Floyd by police officers in 2020 are going to stay in the public’s consciousness for a long time. As we write, three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended after a video posted on social media appeared to show them savagely beating a man.

But these incidents are not representative of the whole. Police deserve our respect and support until they prove unworthy of it.

The Forsyth County Jail is currently short almost 100 detention officers; while the sheriff’s office has budgeted for a total of 250, only 169 officers currently work there. This hole needs to be filled quickly for everyone’s sake.

“We are trying to close that gap,” Kimbrough said last week. “We are trying to bring people here to work.”

Forsyth County officials have taken measures to address the issue, Damon Sanders-Pratt, a deputy county manager, told the Journal. Forsyth County commissioners have offered various forms of compensation, including salary adjustments and coronavirus premium payments. A compensation study is under way.

Incidents like the attack on the two detention officers may give would-be applicants pause, and rightfully so. It’s not a job for just anybody. It requires skill and dedication.

Those who take it on and do it well deserve just compensation — and deserve the support of the community.

Our thanks to the good detention officers of the Forsyth County Jail.