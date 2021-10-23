Our view: Grassroots action deserves support

There’s a firm case to be made that the pandemic has contributed to increased violence, domestic and other forms, in our community. Considering the fear and uncertainty associated with COVID, accompanied by the loss of some economic opportunities, that shouldn’t be surprising.

Many of the groups that are applying for grant money to assist their efforts have not only experience and expertise, but the trust of the community. They’ve just been short on funds.

“Our anchor institutions are very important, but the grassroots groups have programs but don’t have the resources or capacity to do the work to make an impact,” Nakida McDaniel with the Women’s Gun Violence Prevention Coalition told the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell last week. “They can make change but not an impact. That’s why it’s important to have them involved. They resonate with people on the ground. And they’re the ones who can turn it around. We have to figure out a way for people who do this work to get funded and paid.”

“Young boys are dying. You got the numbers. Give us the tools,” David Villada, the founder and director of nonprofit New Life/Nueva Vida, told county commissioners earlier this month.