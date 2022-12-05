Our view: Gridlocked in NC

Most of a North Carolina community is still without power today because someone ripped away a gate, then riddled a pair of unmanned Duke Energy substations with bullets on Saturday night.

And just like that, roughly 45,000 households and businesses in Moore County had no lights or heat.

A Duke Energy spokesman described the damage as significant and said repairs could take days and cost millions.

As for the impact on Moore County, it has been much more than an inconvenience.

Schools were closed Monday.

Emergency shelter is being provided.

Traffic lights were disabled, causing multiple accidents.

County officials declared a state of emergency because of “Massive Power Outages due to criminal activity.”

Fortunately, Moore Regional Hospital was able to rely on generator power.

Why someone would do such a thing? No one yet knows. Could it be a reckless prank by thrillseekers? Or something more premediated and insidious?

Gov. Roy Cooper told CNN Monday that the damage was “an intentional attack that damaged an entire community.”

Labeling the vandals as “cowards,” Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Sunday that whoever did this “targeted” the substations and “knew exactly what they were doing.” The state senator who represents Moore County, Tom McInnis, called the attacks “an intentional, willful and malicious act.”

The FBI is assisting local and state authorities in the investigation.

The most immediate concern, of course, should be the safety of those affected. But the relative ease of the attacks raises a broader question: How vulnerable is the power grid at large? Could a similar attack occur somewhere else?

Actually, it has. In 2013, near San Jose, Calif., gunmen mounted a systematic and sustained attack on a power substation. Surveillance video showed a torrent of bullets hitting the facility’s security fence.

The operation was meticulously planned. The attackers had studied the site. They marked firing positions with piles of rocks. They slipped into two underground vaults and cut the station’s communications. They were good shots who obviously they knew what they were doing, aiming at cooling fins to cause 17 of the facility’s transformers to overheat and shut down.

Upon hearing the gunfire, someone who lived nearby called 911. But the attackers disappeared before authorities arrived.

Who were they? Would-be domestic terrorists? Operatives sent by a foreign state?

Nine years later, no one knows, CBS’s “60 Minutes” reported earlier this year. But they made their mark. Those bullet holes shuttered the facility for weeks.

That attack is, so far, at least, the largest of its kind in the United States. If Northern California’s electric utility, PG&E, had not been able to reroute its grid, one expert said, the damage would have plunged all of Silicon Valley into darkness.

Even more troubling is the fact that there have been many other such incidents.

Thirty-eight percent of “electric disturbance events” are caused by attacks, a security expert told “60 Minutes” — a total of more than 700 within the last decade. In 2020, the FBI exposed and derailed a Neo-Nazi plot called “Lights Out” to attack substations throughout the country all at once.

Private experts and government officials told “60 Minutes” that more needed to be done to prevent future sabotage attempts.

Meanwhile, back in Moore County, “This is gonna hurt,” the sheriff said. As if COVID hadn’t been enough, now this.

It should go without saying that, if and when they are caught, the culprits should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Saturday, state and local law enforcement provided overnight security for the county’s substation. Then what?

Duke Energy needs to consider how to harden its facilities against intruders. That may be costly, but the price of not acting would likely be much higher.

Last weekend should be seen as a warning: Moore County took a painful gut punch to its electrical grid Saturday night. It could have been worse but no way it should have been that easy.