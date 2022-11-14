Our view: Gun deaths: the new norm

With most of the 2022 midterm election races settled — we’re still waiting to hear the results from a few stragglers — many of us hope our lives can now get back to normal.

But not like this: not like the established norm of violent gun assaults.

As we write, police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of three people at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. The three — Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler — were UVa football players.

Two others, also UVa football players, were wounded in the attack.

The suspect is a former UVa football player.

The shooting occurred Sunday night, leading to the cancellation of classes on Monday.

This follows frightening news that occurred much closer to home a week ago: In a bizarre incident that occurred near U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem, a vehicle moving in an erratic manner collided with a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old UNC School of the Arts student. After the collision, an occupant in the unknown vehicle fired a gun, striking both the student and a 13-year-old who was in the unknown vehicle, police said.

Both gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They were both seriously injured but the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Also last week, a Pfafftown man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old girl. He’s being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious bodily injury, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and injury to real property.

It’s jarring to think that we consider these victims to be “lucky.” They’re still alive. They only have to deal with the physical and psychological effects of being shot.

In Charlottesville, friends, family members, students, faculty and members of the community will have to deal with the murders of three of their own.

The suspect faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun to commit a felony, UVa Police Chief Tim Longo said.

"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," University of Virginia President Jim Ryan wrote in a letter to the UVa community. "This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community."

It’s traumatic to those of us in North Carolina who have ties to Virginia, too — or to anyone who cares about the violent loss of life. No matter how common such incidents become, we’ll never get used to them.

This isn’t the first time a Virginia college campus has fallen victim to gun violence: Virginia Tech in Blacksburg was the scene of a much deadlier attack in 2007, when 27 students and five faculty members were gunned down by a student who later killed himself.

Back then, such incidents were rare enough that we could think them as aberrations. Little did we suspect how things would change.

Should we offer the standard message once more?

It could happen here. It has happened here. And it will keep happening; we’ll all be under threat until we replace the Republican leadership in our state legislature with representatives who care more about solving the problem than they care about an NRA endorsement.

Sen.-elect Ted Budd is the proud owner of a gun store and range. Those are legal endeavors. Firearms, in the proper hands, are no threat to anyone.

But we urge Budd to work with his colleagues in the majority to protect his constituents and solve this problem — too many guns winding up in too many wrong hands, often through legal means — even, sometimes, when a perpetrator’s behavior and history serve as legitimate warnings of trouble ahead.

As a pro-life proponent of responsible gun ownership, this should be of special concern to him.

Just like it is to all parents who send their children to school and pray that they’ll meet again at the end of the day.