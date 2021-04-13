Our view: Gun violence is unacceptable

And we know that this level of gun violence is unique to the United States. It doesn’t occur in Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain, England, Norway, Japan, Canada and other advanced nations.

Those countries have mental illness. They have disgruntled employees. They have violent video games and movies. They have criminals. They have everything we have — except easy access to guns.

The Second Amendment should not be a suicide pact.

We don’t claim to have all the answers. But solutions exist and we as a nation should unite to find them. We should demand that our political leaders find the best minds in the country — in the world — and put them to work solving this epidemic. And if they don’t, they should be voted out of office.

But to say we should do nothing is to accept that children in America will be killed in the name of freedom. It’s to accept that drivers’ lives will be put at risk when police stop them for minor infractions. It’s to accept that people who are too unstable or too criminal to have access to firearms will.

And it’s to accept the possibility that one day, it may be our own children who are in the line of fire.