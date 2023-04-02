Flags remained at half-mast.

The tears in Tennessee had yet to dry.

And, still, North Carolina Republicans were rushing into the legislature last week to override the governor’s veto of an irresponsible law that repeals gun permits in this state.

Even in the shadow of another mass shooting, they couldn’t wait to make it easier to own a gun.

“Time will reveal the mistakes that we have made,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said in a statement.

It didn’t take long.

A day later Kimbrough found himself at Forsyth Technical Community College, where the campus was locked down after a visiting high school student shot himself in the hand with a gun.

So, here we are.

While Congress does next to nothing about gun violence, state legislatures, like ours, are rolling back gun laws.

And so, only two days after a 28-year-old armed with a map, two assault rifles and a handgun broke into a Nashville Christian elementary school and killed three 9-year-old students, the headmaster, a teacher and a custodian, the General Assembly eliminated pistol permits in North Carolina.

Effective immediately.

What a former governor, Pat McCrory, a Republican, called “the last line of defense of common sense” is no more.

And we will have to live — and die — with the consequences.

Please note how urgently lawmakers will act to loosen gun-safety rules. And how sluggishly — if ever — they’ll move to address a plague of gun violence that is uniquely American.

The primary sponsor of the vetoed bill, Sen. Danny Britt, a Robeson County Republican, said the repeal would not “make individuals less safe.”

Ignoring the irony — or being too blind to see it — Britt also dared to accuse anyone who invoked the Nashville shooting while questioning the gun permit repeal of trying to “score political points.”

Last week’s veto override vote means handgun purchases no longer will require a permit issued by a sheriff after a background check.

Republicans — every one of whom in the House and the Senate voted to override Gov. Cooper’s veto — cite the end of pistol permits as a triumph of the Second Amendment.

What it is, actually, is a cynical and reckless disregard for reality.

Critics of the permitting requirement say it was unnecessary because it duplicated federal background checks. But the federal screening process covers neither most domestic violence convictions in North Carolina, nor checks for pending convictions. Pistol permits were, in fact, the only means in the state to prevent most domestic abusers from owning a handgun.

“There’s an infinite amount of loopholes that this bill will shed light on,” Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said.

Why does that matter?

Between 2017 and 2022, 866 Americans who were younger than 17 were shot in domestic violence incidents; 621 of them died. That means three times more children were shot at home as in school and eight times as many lost their lives.

Closer to home, gun-related deaths among children in this state rose by 231.3% between 2012 and 2021, the N.C. Child Fatality Task Force reports.

Meanwhile, those in Congress who want to make changes can’t because Republicans won’t allow it, preferring to save their outrage for drag queens, critical race theory and the indictment of a disgraced former president.

To their credit, some did react quickly — to declare defeat.

“We’re not going to fix it,” Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee flatly proclaimed in the wake of the Nashville tragedy.

“Criminals are going to be criminals,” said Burchett, whose state, like North Carolina, has no red flag law that would empower judges to remove guns from the hands of persons deemed to pose a danger to themselves or to others.

Also like North Carolina, Tennessee has repealed its pistol permit law.

So, Sheriff Kimbrough found himself at Forsyth Tech Thursday, the scene of only one of numerous incidences of gun violence in the Triad last week. Turns out that the student was armed with an untraceable “ghost gun” — which is a growing problem in itself.

And as children continue to die, in Raleigh fools rush in to protect their precious guns.